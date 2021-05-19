Cryptocurrency : Bank of America survey indicates that Bitcoin is in the bubble zone

The Bank of America (BoA) survey for May, released Tuesday, indicated that “Long Bitcoin” is the busiest trade. Nonetheless, 75% of fund managers say that Bitcoin is in a bubble zone.

Last month, “Long Bitcoin” was the second busiest trade. And the busiest store was “Long Tech.”

“Long Bitcoin” is the busiest trade

Specifically, in case there is any doubt about how popular Bitcoin is these days, look no further than Bank of America’s latest survey of fund managers.

Right now, Bank of America surveyed 216 fund managers with $ 625 billion in total assets under management (AUM) between May 7-13.

Based on the results, fund managers say “Long Bitcoin” is the busiest trade at 43%. This shows that investors in traditional markets are looking to increase their exposure to cryptocurrencies.

«Long Bitcoin» May 2021. Source: BofA Global Fund Manager Survey

Specifically, the survey notes that being identified as crowded has historically been associated with peaks.

To better understand, a “crowded trade” refers to when a large majority of traders make the same bet.

To recall, this is not the first time that Bitcoin has topped the list as the busiest trade in a survey of Bank of America fund managers. It was actually at the top in January, just before the price of Bitcoin hit record highs.

Also, Long Bitcoin was voted the busiest trade in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Fund Manager Survey in September 2017.

BTC is in a bubble zone

Meanwhile, 75% of the fund managers surveyed said that Bitcoin is in a bubble zone. This was a slight increase from the previous month, when 74% of fund managers said that Bitcoin was a bubble.

In answering the question of whether Bitcoin is a bubble, 74% of investors answered ‘yes’. Only 16% said “no” to the question and 10% said they did not know or did not want to answer the question.

As a curious fact, Bank of America itself has also warned that Bitcoin is in a bubble. In January, the bank’s top investment strategist, Michael Hartnett, called Bitcoin “the mother of all bubbles.”

Also, in March the bank’s strategist said that the only good reason to hold Bitcoin is “pure price appreciation.”

To conclude, despite the ongoing sideways trend in the cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin (BTC) remains a crowded trade. This could indicate that the top of the market of the current bull cycle is yet to come.

In closing, what do you think of the Bank of America survey that suggests Bitcoin is a bubble? Let us know in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Warren Buffett: “A public opinion poll is not a substitute for thought.”

