Cryptocurrency : Bank of America Joins Paxos Blockchain Settlement Network

Bank of America (BofA), the second largest bank in the US, has joined the Paxos Settlement Service, a platform that leverages the blockchain to settle stock transactions in minutes. A report released this news on May 17, noting that this change will help the bank avoid the long and outdated settlement system, which took days to complete a transaction.

BofA has reportedly joined companies such as Swiss finance company Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings, a Japanese bank, already leveraging the network. This is the latest development showing Wall Street’s growing interest and adoption of blockchain technology. Apparently, BofA has been running internal transactions on the network for a few months. The next step will be to offer the service to your customers. However, the bank must become a certified clearing agency before it can offer this service to its clients, according to Kevin McCarthy, director of financing and compensation at BofA.

Explaining why the bank decided to take this path, McCarthy said that Paxos offers attractive versatility and cost-saving capabilities. Referring to a settlement that occurs at the same time or day of the transaction, McCarthy said that joining the Paxos Settlement Service will help the bank push the settlement cycle to T + 0. He added that this would help BofA release the collateral it would have to post overnight, resulting in massive savings.

Disrupt legacy systems

Paxos CEO Chad Cascarilla said that as more firms switch to their settlement system, Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC) will be at significant risk as its 50-year dominance in the equity markets could end. . For the time being, DTCC must register trades that are settled the same day before 11:30 a.m. M. As such, this system loses almost 75% of all shares traded on any given day.

To this end, the current settlement system uses up to two days, which leaves sellers frustrated because the money paid to them remains stuck in the system until this period expires. To solve this problem, Paxos Settlement Service leverages the Ethereum blockchain to connect investors directly. While DTCC is working to minimize its settlement times and offer same-day settlements for some trades, the Paxos system poses a significant threat.

This news comes after Paxos facilitated same-day settlements for two Credit Suisse and Instinet deals. Trades reportedly started at 11:00 am ET and 3:00 pm ET and the Paxos Settlement Service settled both at 4:30 pm ET. This illustrated that the network is capable of handling settlements on the same day for operations carried out throughout the day.