Cryptocurrency : Bank of America (BoA) creates a crypto team

According to a statement from Bloomberg, Bank of America (BoA), the second largest bank in the United States, has officially created a team dedicated exclusively to researching cryptocurrencies.

In fact, Alkesh Shah from Bank of America’s (BoA) innovation and data strategy group will lead this initiative, Shah joined the bank in 2013. In effect, it will embrace cryptocurrency-related technologies. Likewise, the results must be reported to Michael Maras.

Specifically, along with Mamta Jain and Andrew Moss from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch digital innovation group they will report to Michael Maras. Who oversees currency and commodity research globally.

Bank of America creates a cryptocurrency team

In short, through a Bloomberg statement, Candace Browning, Bank of America’s head of global research, expressed:

“Cryptocurrencies are one of the other rapidly growing emerging technology ecosystems.”

Likewise, he highlighted the importance that, for the BoA, represents leadership and expansion in the crypto market and Blockchain:

“We are uniquely positioned to provide thought leadership due to our robust industry research analysis. Also, our market-leading global payments platform and our Blockchain expertise.

Cryptocurrencies are not very well regarded

Indeed, for some Bank of America analysts, cryptocurrencies are not very well regarded given their volatility. However, with this new division taking steps towards the adoption of this industry, it occurs at a time that banks have immersed themselves more fully in the world of cryptocurrencies.

In fact, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told the United States Senate Banking Committee in May: “Currently, we do not lend against cryptocurrencies and we do not bank companies whose core business is cryptocurrencies or facilitating trading and investing. in them ».

BoA joins Paxos

For its part, it is not Bank of America’s first approach to the crypto ecosystem. Last May, it was reported that he had joined the Paxos Blockchain Stock Settlement. Which, allowed clients to use Blockchain technology to settle stock transactions.

In this way, BoA became the third bank to test the Paxos settlement service.

Finally, the latest efforts by the BoA could mean that the entity is changing its stance on cryptocurrencies. But, at the moment few details are known about the Bank of America initiative.

