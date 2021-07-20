Cryptocurrency : Bank of America approves Bitcoin futures trading

Reportedly, the second largest bank in the United States, Bank of America (BoA), allows its clients to trade Bitcoin futures.

Indeed, this was revealed by two sources with knowledge of the case, on condition of anonymity, which assured that the Wall Street bank is changing its conception of Bitcoin. And it begins to open more commercial mechanisms to provide greater exposure to customers to digital currency, within what is established by regulatory limits.

For its part, BoA, has always been belligerent with cryptocurrencies. But, it just allowed Bitcoin futures trading for some clients. Mainly, many investors are setting up their Bitcoin futures trading account.

Bank of America customers will be able to trade Bitcoin futures

Specifically, one of the most important banks in the United States, Bank of America (BoA), took a big step into the world of cryptocurrencies, after approving the trading of Bitcoin (BTC) futures on its platform.

To recall, the bank recently created a team dedicated exclusively to researching cryptocurrencies.

“We are uniquely positioned to provide thought leadership due to our strong industry research analysis, the market-leading global payments platform, and our Blockchain expertise.”

In short, through a Bloomberg statement, Candace Browning, Bank of America’s head of global research, expressed:

“Cryptocurrencies are one of the other rapidly growing emerging technology ecosystems.”

For this purpose, Bank of America will allow some of its clients to access Bitcoin trading. Also, some of the clients may already be taking advantage of the new financial instrument. While others are preparing to invest.

Other banks join

Like BoA, other financial institutions have started down the road to Bitcoin. Such is the case of Morgan Stanley, which became the first traditional bank in the United States to offer the purchase of Bitcoin to its clients, through three investment funds.

We also have Goldman Sachs, which entered the Bitcoin futures trading game by partnering with cryptocurrency investment and financial services company Galaxy Digital. And thus, provide liquidity to its clients.

Futures will be acquired in CME

Also, the spokesmen reported that Bank of America will acquire futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) stock exchange. One of the world’s leading derivatives exchanges and institutional provider of Bitcoin futures contracts.

According to two sources, the second largest bank in the United States, Bank of America has begun approving bitcoin futures trading for individual clients. Over the past two months their trading volume on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has jumped from $ 910,000 to $ 23 million

As a curious fact, it is worth mentioning that until now, the information on the adoption of Bitcoin by the bank has not been confirmed by the authorities. That is, Bank of America has not confirmed or denied the version.

I retire with this phrase from Henry Ford: “It is good that people do not know the banking and monetary system. If not there would be a revolution tomorrow morning.

