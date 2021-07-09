Cryptocurrency : Banco Sygnum became the first bank in the world to offer ETH2 staking

Sygnum Bank AG, the first digital asset bank, has started offering stake in Ethereum 2.0. The bank released this news through an official announcement earlier today. In it, they noted that this move makes it the first bank in the world to support Ethereum on its journey to adopt a proof-of-stake (PoS) model. Reportedly adding support for ETH 2.0 staking is part of Sygnum’s broader goal of expanding its offering.

According to the announcement, Sygnum Bank clients will be able to enjoy a yield of up to 7% per annum by betting ETH through their current portfolios. Sygnum has integrated this service into its institutional level platform to ensure that the participation process is safe and smooth. Apparently, the ETH wagered will be stored in user accounts under high security standards.

Explaining why the bank decided to start supporting participation in ETH 2.0, its Head of Business Units, Thomas Eichenberger, cited customer demand. He noted that Ethereum’s position as a leading cryptocurrency makes its stake a core element for digital asset wallets.

To this end, Sygnum’s pioneering spirit led it to offer this service as an extension of its range of attractive regulated and yield-generating products. In doing so, Eichenberger believes that the bank’s clients will have a unique opportunity to accumulate other forms of profitability in addition to capital appreciation.

ETH staking continues to gain popularity and will now be available at Sygnum Bank

Commenting on Sygnum’s support for participation in ETH 2.0, the bank’s Head of Accounts and Custody, Thomas Brunner, said:

Sygnum clients can participate in the new proof-of-stake Ethereum and benefit from potentially higher participation rewards now. This is a compelling option for long-term investors in the Ethereum ecosystem.

ETH bets continue to gain popularity, with the total amount of ETH wagered topping 6.1 million. As of this writing, ETH is changing hands at $ 2,135, down 4.5% in the last 24 hours. The number of validators has also risen to more than 185,000, according to data from the Ethereum Launchpad.

Confidence in ETH2 grows steadily

Earlier, analysts at US investment bank JP Morgan published a report, saying that Ethereum upgrades could significantly expand its market. In the report, analysts noted that gambling currently generates $ 9 billion in annual revenue. According to them, the switch from Ethereum to a PoS consensus mechanism can grow the market to $ 40 billion by 2025.

Staking appears to be gaining popularity as another method of earning interest on cryptocurrency holdings. JP Morgan analysts recently stated that betting will gain traction as a source of income for both institutional and retail investors. Analysts expect participation income to quadruple by 2025.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related