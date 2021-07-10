Cryptocurrency : AXS, the native token of the Blockchain game Axie Infinity, keeps climbing. What’s going on?

The blockchain game Axie infinity continues to grow at a high speed, completely bypassing the little positivism in the crypto market, and causing its native token (AXS) to jump towards new all-time highs.

At the time of writing the AXS token is trading at $ 18.17, accumulating a gain of 28.20% in the last 24 hours and an incredible 157.60% in the last 7 days.

With a market capitalization of $ 1,106 million, it is ranked 70th in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

The adoption of this game to earn money does not stop, it even seems to accelerate more and more.

As Axie’s co-founder comments, this week the protocol generated more commercial fees than all other crypto apps combined, reflecting massive use of the platform.

This week, the Axie protocol generated more fees than all other crypto applications combined. 50% of Axie users are new to crypto.

70% are new to NFTs. On this planet there are:

• 3 billion gamers

• 2 billion under-employed people

• 3+ billion pet owners Onward ☝️ $ axs pic.twitter.com/GrmMfVdSg9 – The Jiho (@Jihoz_Axie) July 10, 2021

As the main indicator of growth of this DeFi we have the daily volume, which has just passed $ 25 million. Another good indicator to measure adoption is the number of NTFs sold on Axie on a daily basis, a metric that also just hit a new all-time high of more than 50,000.

Without a doubt, impressive metrics that support the mega rise in the price of the AXS token.

But will this trend continue? What can we expect from price action in the short term? Find out below.

Axie Infinity Token (AXS) Heads Towards New All-Time Highs

With continuing lows and highs ever higher, the Axie token price has gone to hit a new all-time high of $ 19.60 earlier today.

Now the last marked support is at $ 12.07, and it is the one that should be crossed to consider any important correction.

As long as that doesn’t happen, new highs could be on the way. Maybe $ 20 is the goal for the next few hours.

A correction may be about to begin

When we review the weekly chart we see that it is increasingly likely that the correction will start soon, due to a fairly widespread momentum, which just reached -61.8% Fibonacci.

There is no reason to sit back and wait for falls at this point. The price is still more likely to keep rising to mark new highs.

However, buyers may soon start to run out and give way to a totally healthy and necessary pullback, which will only serve to pick up demand from those who take advantage of discount prices.

The trend is undoubtedly bullish. It is never a very good idea to operate against it. The best idea would be to watch a pullback occur and position yourself in favor of the trend. We already saw how the dominant force pushed the price by almost 600% in the last 17 days alone.

Weekly chart of the price of the AXS token, native to Axie Infinity. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be accepted as investment advice.

