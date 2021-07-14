Cryptocurrency : Axie Infinity Gaming Tokens Soar in Value, AXS and SLP Capture All-Time Price Highs

Compartir

While most digital currency markets have fallen in value, a token called axie infinity, the native currency tied to the blockchain-based battle and trading game of the same title, hit new highs by jumping to $ 21.55 on Tuesday. . The Axie Infinity platform has seen massive demand in recent days, and other gaming economy tokens such as the “soft love potion” have also experienced significant buying pressure.

Increase in Axie Infinity Token values

Last week, Bitcoin.com News reported on Axie Infinity’s booming economy, as the project’s non-fungible token (NFT) assets and its native token have skyrocketed in value. The project is basically an Ethereum-based game that also offers a digital marketplace and governance protocol.

The token, axie infinity (AXS), is leveraged for governance and other actions within the game. The game consists of a battle between token-based creatures called “Axies”, and players can collect items, breed the creatures and train them in a similar way to the characters in the game Pokémon or Hearthstone.

Data shows that the axie infinity token (AXS) reached an all-time high on Tuesday morning (EDT), July 13, 2021.

On Tuesday morning (EDT), axie infinity (AXS) hit an all-time high of $ 21.55. The token has been on a rampage in the market in recent weeks, outperforming currencies like BTC and ETH in terms of percentage gains. Seven-day statistics show that AXS is up 86.72% against the US dollar and 410.11% over the past 30 days.

Statistics from Coingecko and data from nomics.com show that AXS ‘market capitalization is around $ 1.3 billion and there is $ 1.2 billion in 24-hour trade volume on Tuesday. At 0.00062 BTC per AXS, the infinite token axie has rallied 18.11% on Tuesday against bitcoin (BTC). Out of the thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, Coingecko shows that AXS is ranked 74th in the ranking on July 13.

The Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is also a token tied to Axie Infinity’s economy and has been in high demand.

Lately, attention has not only turned to AXS, as the other tokens in the Axie Infinity economy are also seeing demand. A specific token called the Soft Love Potion (SLP) is one of the Axie Infinity tokens that experience buying pressure. Axie Infinity players can earn SLP as a reward and when fighting in the game’s adventure mode.

SLP also hit an all-time high (ATH) on Tuesday morning, reaching $ 0.39 per unit on Binance. In addition to earning and collecting SLP and AXS, Axie Infinity economy tokens can be bought and sold on exchanges such as Uniswap, Binance, Bkex, Digifinex, and Huobi.

While the structure of play to win is popular, some call it a pyramid scheme.

The Axie Infinity universe was developed by a game studio created in 2018 called Sky Mavis. The game takes advantage of a play structure to win and players can collect rare Axies and breed them by taking advantage of SLP. Axie Infinity players gain more resources by competing in organized PvP battles in the game’s adventure mode.

Players must download the game, the Ronin wallet, and the Ronin bridge to get started, and the web3 ETH Metamask wallet is also used to connect to the game. In addition to all those steps, users must also have at least three Axies sold on the Axie market to start playing.

NFT Games will be a GAME CHANGE, you understand? Get it??? Games like #AxieInfinity will bring finances to games and will also gamify finances. The edge of gamified Ponzi schemes will blur too, though 🤷‍♂️ – Holger 🌈 (@rohmeo_de) July 9, 2021

Blockchain-based games have become very popular in recent times, especially with the emergence of NFT. With the play-to-win structure, people can earn funds in the Axie Infinity economy, but they still have to shell out some ether to get started.

For this reason, some people have started to think of Axie Infinity as a borderline Ponzi scheme. “Is it just me or [se] does Axie Infinity feel like a Ponzi / pyramid scheme? “said an individual on Twitter Tuesday. Twitter is littered with comments from other people saying the same thing.

What do you think about Axie Infinity’s blockchain gaming universe and the project’s associated tokens increasing in value? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

