Cryptocurrency : Axie Infinity, Enjin Coin and Chiliz signal a buy on the charts | Invezz

Axie Infinity AXS / USD is a blockchain-based fighting and trading game that many players seem to be enjoying as their token is increasing in value. Enjin Coin ENJ / USD offers blockchain based gaming products.

Chiliz CHZ / USD is a leading digital currency for sports and entertainment. All of them mark the future of collectibles and the value of game assets.

Should I buy Axie Infinity (AXS)?

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

On July 27, Axie Infinity (AXS) was worth $ 47.

To analyze and predict its value, we will look at its all-time highs and lows.

AXS had its all-time high of $ 49.33 on July 27.

When we look at June’s performance, AXS sat around the $ 4 mark for the entire month.

However, when we looked at the following month, on July 7, it jumped to $ 16 for the first time, marking a new high in value. On July 13, we saw it jump to $ 22 again, and it jumped to $ 28 on July 15.

Then, on July 24, it jumped to $ 47 and has been rising steadily ever since.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, AXS recorded $ 67.81 million in transactions over $ 100,000 in the last 7 days.

At this rate, the AXS token has the potential to hit the $ 55 value mark in late July and up to $ 60 in late August, making it a worthwhile purchase.

Should I buy Enjin Coin (ENJ)?

On July 27, Enjin Coin (ENJ) was worth $ 1.31.

To analyze and predict its value, we will look at the ups and downs throughout ENJ’s history.

ENJ had its all-time high on April 9 at $ 3.94. When we look at its performance in June, on June 4, ENJ was valued at $ 1.68. Then, on June 22, it saw one of its lowest points at $ 0.79.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, ENJ saw $ 141.04 million in transactions over $ 100.00 in the last 7 days. It also saw $ 39.25 million in total exchange entries in the last 7 days. ENJ even saw $ 39.49 million in total exchange outflows in the last 7 days.

This gives us a clear perspective of how high and how low the value of the coin has risen. Based on this, we can expect its value to rise back to the $ 1.50 range at the end of August.

Should I buy Chiliz (CHZ)?

On July 27, Chiliz (CHZ) was worth $ 0.25.

Let’s see how it performed historically.

CHZ saw its all-time highest value on March 13 at $ 0.87.

Looking at its performance in June, it saw one of its highest points at $ 0.33 on June 11 and one of its lowest at $ 0.15 on June 22.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, CHZ recorded $ 140.52 million in transactions over $ 100,000 in the last 7 days. It also saw $ 38.11 million in total exchange entries in the last 7 days. CHZ even saw $ 45.26 million in total exchange outflows in the last 7 days.

This means it has growth potential and we could go back up to $ 0.35 by the end of August, making it a solid buy.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money