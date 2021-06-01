Cryptocurrency : Australian Tax Office requests that crypto investors follow the rules

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) sent a message to all digital currency holders or investors last Friday to demystify the notion that their transactions are anonymous, thus giving them the opportunity to avoid paying their taxes.

According to a local news channel, news.com.au, the ATO described as “alarming” the fact that more than 600,000 crypto investors failed to report their assets for corresponding tax payments.

Tim Loh, the assistant commissioner of the ATO, said that one of the biggest myths is that people think that cryptocurrencies are a currency rather than an asset, which is how the ATO classifies them. The tax office said it would write to 100,000 taxpayers with leads from crypto investors to review their previous tax returns. The agency also said that it plans to ask another 300,000 taxpayers to report their gains or losses regarding digital currencies.

The push for crypto holders to pay their taxes is not unique to Australia. The United States of America, Norway, and the United Kingdom are also at the forefront of major crypto tax campaigns. This tax is often levied as a capital gains tax, and an underlying challenge for everyone is that holders generally do not report their holders of taxes.

The ATO revealed that cryptocurrency holders or investors are not anonymous as they collect and corroborate data from banks, financial institutions, and trading platforms. He is well aware of those involved in digital currency trading.

“(We) trace the money back to the taxpayer, and we do it through the ATO, which has data matching profiles with cryptocurrency exchanges, and they give us that information, and we use that information to compare it with taxes of people. come back, ”he told the news agency. Adding that “There is no hide and seek game, we have that information and all we ask people to do is follow the rules. We know that most Australians follow the rules. “

Loh recommended keeping accurate records of transactions and a proper tax return as the only way to avoid penalties from the law.

Image Source: Shutterstock