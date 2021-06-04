Cryptocurrency : Asian auction house Phillips to accept cryptocurrencies at auction for a Banksy work

The well-known Phillips Auction House has announced that the company plans to accept cryptocurrencies for the first time at a physical art auction – scheduled for June 7-8. Phillips will auction a world-famous artwork called “Laugh Now Panel,” created by anonymous street artist Banksy. This was reported by Bloomberg.

This is the first time that a major auction house in Asia has accepted Bitcoin or Ethereum as a means of payment for a physical work of art. This follows the success of the first non-fungible token (NFT) sale of Mad Dog Jones’ multigenerational NFT by Phillips, REPLICATOR. Which sold for more than $ 4 million in April.

The bidding for the work Laugh Now Panel A will be held in Hong Kong dollars. The awarded buyer will have the option to pay the auction price. And, the buyer’s premium with cryptocurrencies through Coinbase directly to the company’s wallet.

Banksy, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

Banksy’s artwork has been linked to blockchain technology and has been sold for crypto assets as of late. Furthermore, the infamous street artist’s work was even burned after it was transferred to a non-expendable token asset. The NFT sold for more money at auction than the physical part itself. Phillips Auction House has decided to accept cryptocurrencies for the first time during a Banksy auction on May 7-8.

The news that Phillips will accept cryptocurrencies and its entry into the crypto space is a bit behind schedule, compared to world-renowned auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s. In fact, Sotheby’s announced last week that it was auctioning off a physical artwork created by the famous Banksy.

Sotheby’s detailed Tuesday that it would take advantage of the Coinbase exchange to sell Banksy’s “Love is in the Air” image. The “Love is in the Air” print has an estimated value of between $ 3 million and $ 5 million. The Banksy owned by Phillips is the famous street artist’s print called “Laugh Now Panel.”

Banksy’s “Laugh Now” art contains an image of a monkey in the artist’s signature monochrome stencil style. The monkey wears a sandwich board around his neck and says, “Laugh now, but one day we’ll be in charge.”

According to Phillips, the “Laugh Now Panel” created by Banksy has an estimated value of around $ 2.8 to $ 4.1 million. The art panel is also on tour at the moment in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taipei, Taichung and Hong Kong ahead of the auction that starts in a few days..

The first auction house in Asia to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum

“This is the first time that a major auction house in Asia will accept Bitcoin or Ether as a payment option for a physical work of art.” Says Phillips ad. Banksy has been a disruptor in the art world with his distinctive work characterized by black humor, satire, and political commentary. Underline the company’s announcement.

Phillips further says:

Many of Banksy’s iconic original murals were transformed into artist-edited canvases and prints. What allowed the diffusion of his naughty and satirical messages to a wider public. By offering participants this new payment option to acquire Laugh Now Panel A, Phillips connects Banksy’s daring creations with tech-savvy collectors eager to quickly adapt to new technological advances.

The live auction will be broadcast to all audiences internationally on Phillips.com and through the Phillips App. As well as on the Poly Auction app and in a WeChat Mini Show.

