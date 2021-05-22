Cryptocurrency : Artist Cody Choi ‘satirizes’ NFT Art ‘Mess’ with price tag of 70,000 ETH

Compartir

Source: AdobeStock / kozorog

A prominent Asian digital artist named Cody Choi has put a 70,000 ethereum (ETH) price tag on a digital artwork that is available as a non-fungible token (NFT) in a move aimed at pointing out the idiosyncrasies of the NFT market, which he claims “it’s a disaster”.

Choi, 60, and also a renowned contemporary photographer, represented South Korea at the 2017 Vienna Biennale. He is currently exhibiting his work at the Art Basel Hong Kong festival, which concludes this weekend.

And this is where, according to Chosun, he has included an NFT work of his own name, Animal Totem – Stolen Data – Tiger # 00 for a staggering price. If he finds a buyer, his work, at current Ethereum prices, would hit $ 188 million and break the record for the most expensive digital artwork ever sold.

But Choi stated that he was looking to comment on the state of the NFT sector, explaining:

“I wanted to satirize the art world [y su relación con] NFTs at an absurd price. “

Choi stated that digital art has been swept up in the NFT craze and lamented the fact that works “now called ‘NFT art'” simply use “techniques to scan a [obra de arte] real and transfer it to a computer “. or, alternatively,” draw with digital pens “.

He continued:

“No matter how you look at it [el arte NFT], it doesn’t make sense as digital art. Despite the fact that the sector is a disaster, the amount of money that is entered continues to grow. “

And Choi warned that the NFT craze had the potential to damage the art world in the long run, asking, “If this situation continues to unfold, what will the future hold for young artists?”

Choi’s comments come weeks after British painter David Hockney, now 83, dismissed NFTs as the work of “international hustlers and con artists.”

Hockney asked, “What do you own [los compradores]? I really do not know “.

Hockney, speaking on the Waldy and Bendy’s Adventures in Art podcast in April, also pointed to artist Beeple Everyday’s record $ 69 million NFT work: The First 5000 Days, stating:

“I saw the photos, but, I mean, they looked like silly little things.”

In March, British comedian John Cleese also tried to satirize the NFT world by drawing a picture of the Brooklyn Bridge and claiming that his “alter ego” had a “bridge to sell” to gullible buyers.

The piece eventually sold for just under ETH 18.

