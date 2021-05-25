Cryptocurrency : Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain in Online Trading: A Game-Changing Duo

Trading has evolved considerably in the last 50 years, and today most functions are performed by programs and machines. Artificial intelligence has found a wide range of application scenarios in trading: from data processing to signal and portfolio adjustments, and it is believed that it could soon take over completely most of the tasks that are still performed by humans. , including decision making.

Another novel technology that has a particularly broad scope of use cases in financial technology and commerce is the blockchain. Many claim that blockchain can eliminate some of the most pressing problems in the financial sector, such as high transaction fees, lack of transparency and security of traditional methods, informational asymmetries and intermediaries. In this article, we will carefully study AI and blockchain use cases for transactions, discuss their potential synergies, and introduce a new blockchain initiative that has made it its mission to not only take a big step towards a future of trading heavily underpinned by innovation. technology, but also to put this technology in the hands of the average investor.

Use cases of AI and machine learning in online trading

The use of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning in trading is not new; In fact, similar concepts emerged in 1980 after professional traders recognized the impact of algorithmic trading on the industry and the need for sophisticated automation and data processing. Since then, new solutions have been introduced regularly and, especially with the latest advancements in AI, the rate of penetration of AI in trading has increased exponentially in the last decade. It is believed that the wide adoption of AI in trading may lead to less market volatility due to less subjectivity and less influence of emotions on stock prices, which appears to be an optimal state for trading. trade outlook.

Here are some of the AI ​​use cases and how they have changed trading.

Quantitative analysis

Artificial intelligence has been used to develop liquidity search algorithms, data mining, and advanced analytics programs. Technology has unmatched potential for analyzing large data sets and interpreting them. In addition, an AI can design predictions about future stock prices based on probability models, which depend on a number of factors and variables. Over time, these models are refined by constantly testing their own hypotheses in simulated risk scenarios and extracting fact-based decisions from their results and comparing them to market reality.

Trading signals and advice

With the advances that AI has made in trading, the emergence of robo advisors is not a surprise. These programs can analyze the market data provided to them and then tailor suggestions for traders, which can be applied directly to their trading strategies. Portfolio adjustments made using fully automated software may seem impossible, but they already exist. However, this advanced technology is only available to a handful of large companies and large market players, and it remains a black box for mid-market traders, struggling to make a profit even though the stock market is currently down. on the rise.

The blockchain enters the picture

The immutability of blockchain records and the potential that technology brings to eliminate middlemen are the revolutionary properties that can allow it to become an industry standard for fintech and commerce. Many big industry players and banks have long started exploring blockchain application scenarios: Robinhood, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, ING and JP Morgan are just several examples of big names in the financial sector already working on their own innovative blockchain solutions.

Although there is no scientific research yet to empirically demonstrate that the benefits of AI and blockchain are manifold, the two technologies can work very well together in the context of collaborative data sharing and commerce. Especially in creating automated trading robots that can process and analyze data, blockchain can add the necessary layer of security and transparency, ensuring that AI is tamper-proof and is operating in the best interests of the trader. What’s more, blockchain complements a trading environment that relies on AI analysis by eliminating intermediary parties between operators and markets, which translates into lower commissions for participants.

The Dohrnii project to combine AI and blockchain

Dohrnii is the first financial empowerment ecosystem to combine AI and blockchain to empower individual traders by giving them access to a technology that is still reserved for some investment banks and hedge funds, and introduce them to the niceties of trading. The ecosystem consists of several basic dimensions: the trading academy, aimed at educating traders based on their specific profile and previous experience, the backend technology infrastructure, consisting of AI modules and blockchain technology working together, and the front end, where traders receive personalized signals, as well as suggestions from the Robo advisor, and can execute automated operations.

Dohrnii has scheduled a full deployment of the ecosystem on both mobile and web in 2022. If you are interested in learning more about the project, its mission and future plans, please visit https://dohrnii.io/en