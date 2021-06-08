Cryptocurrency : Arte Signs Most Expensive Crypto Real Estate Deal in the US | Invezz

Alex Sapir and Giovanni Fasciano, the developers of Arte Surfside, a condo complex in the Surfside district of Miami Beach, Florida, have set the record for completing the most expensive crypto real estate deal in the US. The deal involved the sale of a penthouse for $ 22.50 million (£ 15.92 million). The developers reportedly sold the residence to an anonymous buyer on May 27.

The penthouse consists of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large terrace and views of the sea. It is one floor below the residence of Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, and measures 5,067 square feet. This means the penthouse made a whopping $ 4,450.50 (£ 3,145.84) per square foot, breaking all previous records in Miami Beach.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Touting the benefits of using blockchain for such large transactions, the report noted that the deal only took 10 days from inception to completion. However, like the buyer, the specific cryptocurrency used to complete this transaction remains unknown, due to the nondisclosure agreement. According to the report, this transaction sets a precedent for the real estate industry and other sectors, while underscoring the fact that cryptocurrencies are here to stay.

Increased adoption of cryptocurrencies in real estate

This news comes a month after Sapir and Fasciano announced that it would become Miami’s first new development to accept cryptocurrencies. At the time, the developers said they would accept multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Explaining the decision to embrace cryptocurrencies, Sapir said that Arte was positioning itself for a future in which half of the world’s billionaires will be cryptocurrency billionaires. He added that this would be as soon as BTC reaches $ 200,000.00 (£ 141,300.00). Sapir went on to note that while cryptocurrencies are already creating great wealth around the world, real estate will help maintain that wealth while offering buyers a legacy.

While Arte has set a record, its developers aren’t the only ones dabbling in cryptocurrencies. For example, Rick Caruso, a leading Los Angeles-based developer, announced that his real estate firm had begun allowing its tenants to pay rent in BTC. The company also invested a portion of its corporate treasury in BTC. In doing so, Caruso became the largest real estate company in the US to embrace cryptocurrencies.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money