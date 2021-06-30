Cryptocurrency : ARK Invest and 21Shares form alliance to try to get approval for a Bitcoin ETF

No Bitcoin ETFs have been approved in the United States yet, due to continued denials by regulators. However, the attempts do not go away.

Now prominent technology investor ARK Invest has partnered with 21 Shares to present a Bitcoin-based Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) to the SEC.

This approval request joins a list of dozens of companies that hope that 2021 will finally be the year when the SEC approves the first of these cryptocurrency-based instruments.

21 Shares’ experience creating exchange-traded crypto products (ETPs), mainly in Europe, hopes to make the arrival of an ETF in the United States a reality.

In recent years, the US stock exchange regulator has denied dozens of proposals for BTC-based ETFs.

What is a Bitcoin ETF?

ETF stands for exchange traded fund, which translates as investment fund.

To be more precise, an ETF is an index fund that tracks other benchmark indices, such as the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones.

When you buy an ETF, you are not buying a stock itself, but rather the value of the index or asset to which it is anchored.

They were first used in 1976 to imitate the behavior of the S&P 500. Due to the efficiency and convenience they offer, the adoption of this type of instrument has grown rapidly, adapting to different segments of the stock market.

A Bitcoin ETF will logically use the price of Bitcoin as a reference, so it will replicate the fluctuation of this.

These types of instruments are regulated, so they could be bought in traditional markets such as the NASDAQ or the NYSE, and not in cryptocurrency exchanges.

Why is it so important that a crypto-based ETF be approved? Simple. Although you may think that managing Bitcoin is a simple task, really for large institutions it is not so much.

Think that Goldman Sachs in case of wanting to buy BTC would probably want to acquire some billions of dollars. Taking that amount of money and simply transferring it to a hardware-type wallet does not seem very viable for that institution.

Large institutions operate very differently from individual investors, having to comply with complex regulatory frameworks in order to manage money.

An ETF would already do much of the stewardship and compliance work. Thus, making way for the adoption of many large investors.

