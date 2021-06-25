Cryptocurrency : Argentine users can now trade with DAI on OKEx P2P

Key facts:

OKEx is one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges with more than 20 million users.

The payment methods will be the same as those already available for BTC, ETH and USDT.

The cryptocurrency market in Latin America continues to grow at a surprising rate, especially in countries like Argentina. And the OKEx exchange knows that this is a good opportunity to break through this market and provide its users with easy access to digital assets. With that goal in mind, the company has decided to expand its list of trading pairs by including one more stablecoin: DAI.

DAI: a new stablecoin comes to OKEx P2P

DAI is a stablecoin or stable currency that works through the smart contracts system of the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike stablecoins like tether, DAI is a decentralized cryptocurrency. It is paired 1: 1 with the US dollar, which means that its value is the equivalent of this national currency. For example, if a user wants to sell 20 DAIs, then they will receive US $ 20 in return.

With the inclusion of the ARS / DAI trading pair, OKEx aims to facilitate access to the crypto market for its clients from Argentina. The P2P service was launched a few months ago in this Latin American country, so the company believes that now is the right time to continue expanding. Regarding the payment methods for exchanges with this pair, will be the same that are currently available for bitcoin, ether and USDT, including bank transfers and Visa or MasterCard cards.

One of the advantages of operating on the OKEx P2P platform is that there are no commissions, neither to exchange nor to deposit or withdraw, which represents a great benefit for your community.

The inclusion of this new cryptocurrency is only a small part of the expansion process that OKEx carries out throughout Latin America. The exchange wants to become the number one option for users in the region when it comes to digital currency exchange platforms. In this way, the company constantly seeks to improve its financial services and make the most of blockchain technology. If you want to trade DAI on the OKEx P2P platform, Click here.

About OKEx

OKEx is a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017. Today it provides its services in more than 200 countries and has more than 20 million users on its platform. According to CoinMarketCap’s ranking of exchanges, it is ranked 15th in the spot market exchanges and 2nd in the derivatives market at the time of writing. Its current volume of daily spot trade is more than 4,500 million and 18,000 million in the derivatives market.

OKEx is a suite of financial services in the area of ​​cryptocurrencies. This suite integrates the exchange of crypto assets, margin trading with leverage in operations with cryptocurrency derivatives (futures, options and perpetual swaps). In addition to this, it has P2P markets for buying / selling cryptocurrency and guaranteed loans.

It also has an academy for those who want to learn more about the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and trading. The support service is available 24 hours a day, although due to its simple and intuitive interface, it is unlikely that you need it.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.