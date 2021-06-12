Cryptocurrency : Argentina soccer team launches fan token on Socios.com platform

The Argentine Soccer Team launched its own fan token on the Socios.com platform. The sale of 600,000 $ ARG tokens sold out in just 3 hours after the sale started, and caused the platform to collapse due to high demand.

The announcement of the launch was made directly from the official Twitter of Socios.com and the Argentine National Team on June 11. For its part, CriptoNoticias had already followed up on the news, last May, when the agreement between the National Team and Socios.com for the publication of a fan token was confirmed.

The launch of the token had an initial cost of USD 2 per unit, this in the first 400,000 units. After this first pre-sale, the price would be established according to the supply and demand of the market. The amount of tokens was limited to a maximum of 250 per person, in this first presale. The total of tokens sold was 600,000.

In the tweet published by the albiceleste, it was shown how residents of Argentina could buy the token directly in pesos. Source: Socios.com.

Those users who could not acquire the tokens at the launch, will be able to enter the Socios.com trading platform, which is available in the platform app, to try to acquire it. At the time of writing, both the Socios.com website and app have failures to enter.

This token has as objective to monetize the loyalty of the fans of the albiceleste, allowing them to access promotions, exclusive discounts and even participate in internal voting. Among this is to choose the slogan of the team that will be stamped on the plane and the bus that will take the Argentine National Team to Brazil to the next Copa América 2021.

With the launch, Argentina becomes the first soccer team to own a fan token and joins teams such as Manchester City, Barcelona FC, AC Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Socios.com is a company dedicated to the monetization of brands through the creation and distribution and commercialization of personalized tokens. The engine that makes this platform work is called Chiliz and it works on top of the Ethereum blockchain. It also owns its own token: CHZ.

All the tokens that Socios.com generates for different brands or companies, such as UFC, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias, belong directly to the Ethereum network and can be deposited in wallets compatible with this cryptocurrency such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Users who wish to trade tokens, either with pre-sales purchases or directly in the trading section of Socios.com, must own CHZ tokens, since this is the platform’s payment currency.