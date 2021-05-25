Cryptocurrency : Argentina soccer club pays its players with cryptocurrencies

Some players from the football club Leandro Alem, from Argentina, charge, in addition to their salary in pesos, an extra in the stablecoin USD Tether (USDT). They also receive advice on the use of cryptocurrencies.

The initiative came from Daniel Etcheverry, former player of this club, and Ariel González, leader of the sports entity that participates in the First C category, of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

In addition to help the players financially, the objective, according to González in statements to the CoinTelegraph portal, is “to educate and accompany them while they form and understand the market.”

González adds that, although receive USDT, which is a stablecoin that maintains its price parity with the US dollar, are in charge of “advising them on currencies to invest.” “The important thing is to invest in high-value projects that are of good use to the world in the short, medium and long term,” he says.

Etcheverry, also cited by the aforementioned information portal, explains that the possibility of charging a certain amount in USDT is for team players who are just taking their first steps in the first division. «They are monthly payments and we make them in stable currency. Then we advise them and we also give them study material about blockchain and, little by little, about more concepts, “he adds.

According to the former player, if the economic aid “were more money in Argentine pesos, it would not have the same value as this initiative.” He adds that he does not know if some of the players would have the possibility to learn about cryptocurrencies in another way.

Some players from Club Leandro Alem, from Argentina, receive part of their salary in USDT Tether. Source: Facebook

Finally, Etcheverry mentions that Leandro Alem is the first AFA-affiliated club to implement crypto-asset payments to its players. He says they are willing to advise other clubs that want to take similar action.

The money provided to the club’s players comes from client collaborations of Etcheverry, who provides advice on cryptocurrency investments.

The Leandro N. Alem Sports and Mutual Club, founded in 1925, is located in the town of General Rodríguez, 58 kilometers from the City of Buenos Aires. Since 2017 participates in the Primera C category, which is the fourth division of the AFA.

Although they do not offer salaries in cryptocurrencies, other soccer clubs in Argentina have become involved with related technology sectors. Industry non-fungible tokens (NFT) is one of them.

CriptoNoticias reported that teams like Boca Juniors, Racing Club and Rosario Central have their collectible tokens. The Argentine soccer team also recently announced the launch of its fan-token, which will allow its holders to access commercial benefits.