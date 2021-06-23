Cryptocurrency : Are you from Latin America and are you passionate about Bitcoin? Lightning Labs is looking for a project manager

Key facts:

Applicants are expected to have ample time availability.

Knowledge of the Bitcoin and Lightning Network communities is essential for the job.

Lightning Labs, a company specialized in the development of products on the Bitcoin Lightning network, is looking for a project manager for Latin America.

The work will be done remotely. The role of this person within the team will be support the Latin American community of users of the lightning network and bring in new developers that use the suite of tools developed by the company.

The company informs, on the web page from which you can apply for the job position, that “the project manager for Latin America will work across the board to help developers in local communities understand the latest functions and opportunities available on the web. Lightning and Lightning Labs products. ‘

Lightning Labs claims to have the goal of build a “strong and connected community” in the aforementioned region, so the project manager will have a fundamental role to achieve that mission. “We are looking for someone who builds on a passion for building relationships and bringing new approaches to digital and physical engagement,” adds the firm.

What tasks will the project manager for Latin America perform?

Whoever applies for this job search must be predisposed to the fulfillment of multiple objectives, among which are: the creation of a participation strategy; promoting the use of the Bitcoin Lightning network; the formation of a community throughout the ecosystem; the communication of news about products and events; the organization of face-to-face and digital events, for example, webcasts; the development of strategies and content for social networks; and the link with the main partners of the local ecosystem.

What requirements must applicants meet?

Lightning Labs lists six requirements that applicants for the role of project manager must meet. The first one is to have verifiable experience in community administration and possess a developed emotional intelligence.

As a second requirement, the company asks to have experience in launching community initiatives. As an example, mention the creation of digital and face-to-face events, or the writing of a newsletter.

Also, due to the functions that the project manager will develop, as detailed above, it is required familiarity with social media and video streaming and messaging apps.

Candidates are expected to have experience launching community initiatives and managing communities. Image by Ronald Carreño / Pixabay

Fourth, it is necessary get to know the Latin American communities around Bitcoin and the Lightning micropayment network. The statement asks to be familiar with the events that usually take place.

The fifth point is related to working hours, which are flexible and extended. This is necessary to be able to interact with the communities in different regions of Latin America, each with its respective time zones.

Finally, Lightning Labs requires that project manager candidates master the two main languages ​​of Latin America: Spanish and Portuguese.

As desirable, but not exclusive, requirements, the firm mentions having experience in the payments or financial services industry, and experience in electronic commerce or marketing communications.

Lightning Labs Doesn’t Care About “Traditional Credentials”

It is not the first time that Lightning Labs has opened job searches specially designed for Latin American professionals. A year ago, CriptoNoticias reported an open search for commercial charges.

Back then, the CEO of the company, Elizabeth Stark, said something that also applies to the present search, and that is that Lightning Labs does not care about “traditional credentials.” “We care about your passion and what you are capable of doing!”, Said the executive.