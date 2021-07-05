Cryptocurrency : Are you a Bitcoin miner? They await you in this region of the United States

Large-scale Bitcoin (BTC) mining is expanding in the United States. Now the senator for the Republican Party, Cynthia Lummis, invited companies and anyone who makes a living in this sector of cryptocurrencies to settle in her state, Wyoming.

Lummis is an advocate for bitcoin as an alternative to the safeguard of value and as an investment mechanism. For the official, the first cryptocurrency must be part of investment portfolios and even retirement funds.

During an interview with CNBC, the senator indicated that digital mining should not be misjudged for, allegedly, using energies that are not mostly clean. The reason is that “there are many things that prove otherwise,” said the legislator. In fact, three days after his remarks, Lummis shared a message on Twitter in which he ratified his position and affirmed that miners are welcome in Wyoming.

If you are in the Bitcoin mining space, please reach out to us. We love you in Wyoming, “Lummis highlighted on the popular social network. The lawyer recalled that Bitcoin mining is increasingly using renewable energy sources for its operation and that innovation in this field is still developing.

Regarding the use of the US dollar as a reserve currency on a global scale, Lummis explained that it will continue to do so. However, he questioned the fact that his country’s economy is being “flooded” with billions of dollars, something that it would be weakening the value of the US national currency. “I’m worried about having all of our retirement money denominated in US dollars,” he added.

Mining Bitcoin with renewable energy

Bitcoin mining has recently come under fire for allegedly employing non-renewable energy sources. The claim is not new, but it caught media attention after Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, pointed out that it caused a “great cost” to the environment, a fact reported by CryptoNews.

According to researchers from the University of Cambridge, 76% of the energy used in Bitcoin mining comes from renewable sources. The Miners mostly use hydroelectric power, but they also use wind, solar and geothermal energy. That is, to a lesser extent digital mining uses sources derived from oil, for example.

Regarding Wyoming, it is important to remember that it is one of the most Bitcoin-friendly provinces in the United States. In February 2019, the state legalized BTC and the rest of the cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. According to the law, digital assets are defined as property and their operation is like fiat money.