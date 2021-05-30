Cryptocurrency : Are VPNs for crypto transactions worth it?

Compartir

The text below is a publicity piece that was not written by journalists at Cryptonews.com.

Cryptocurrencies and privacy often go hand in hand, as the former was created in an effort to resist censorship. However, many cryptocurrencies do not actually help you maintain your privacy beyond not sharing your personal data with the authorities; Transactions can still be traced to you in many different ways. Therefore, if you want to protect yourself from prying eyes, it is helpful to take some additional precautions when trading cryptocurrencies.

How can VPNs help?

First, to clarify the definitions: a VPN, or virtual private network, works by extending a private network across a public network, allowing users to send and receive data over public or shared networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. In reality, a VPN simply connects you to another network that may be located elsewhere; for example, VPNs are often used to bypass geo-restrictions on certain online services.

However, since you are connected to another network, tracing its activity to you is more difficult than it would normally be. First, your real IP address is hidden by the one provided by the new network. Many high-quality VPNs, such as NordVPN , use encryption to protect the data you send from possible interception. All of this makes it that much harder for anyone looming to find you.

Finally, perhaps the most important factor of them all is a no-logging policy. Usually your Internet Service Provider (ISP) can see what you are doing online. When you use a VPN, your ISP does not have access to that information; the VPN gets that honor instead. With countless ways this data can be misused, it is important to know whether the VPN provider keeps that data or not. A no-log policy means they don’t. NordVPN is a market leader in this regard: since they don’t keep logs of your online activity, they can’t track which websites you’ve visited, how much data you’ve transferred, or if you’ve downloaded anything, not even ‘Optimize your browsing experience’, such as many other services claim they are doing.

Is it worth getting a VPN?

Ultimately, if you value your privacy, yes. There are some free VPNs, but when you are not paying for a service, the provider has to compensate in some way. In most cases, this is selling your private data, which means that free VPNs don’t offer no-logging policies as a rule. Paid VPNs are more private and secure by design, simply because they can afford it; And to stay competitive, they have to offer the best services in the industry.

Also, when you do your research, check to see if the VPN is legally bound to provide your data to third parties. NordVPN is based in Panama, which means it is not under EU or US jurisdictions that can enforce such rules.

What a VPN can’t do

There are some things that even the best VPN can’t handle. If your goal is total privacy, you should look to additional services, separate from a VPN, to handle this. Also, if you decide to post revealing information online, there is nothing a VPN or any other service can do for you.

VPNs should also not be used as a malware deterrent. If you decide to download malware, knowingly or unknowingly, a VPN cannot prohibit you from doing so. That is why you need to be careful, but also use additional security measures.

In conclusion, should you use VPN when trading cryptocurrencies? That will depend on your own needs. But if you do, do your due diligence and choose wisely; There’s a reason that NordVPN is considered one of the best offers in the industry. Covering 59 countries with over 5,400 servers, it is best known for its robust cybersecurity features, and that is exactly what you need if you are serious about crypto security.