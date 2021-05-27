Cryptocurrency : Are AMC and GameStock meme-based stocks on the rise again?

Earlier this year, the actions of some companies sent a buzz on social media and the stock market as they received massive support from the famous WallStreetBets Reddit group.

It appears that the same stocks have started to rally again, rewarding investors who had stuck with the stocks even during their turbulent times.

Meme Stock Shares Increase

Express Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and GameStop Corp increased more than 37% for the week.

This shows an increase that has not been seen in months since the rise in late January, when individual inventors rallied to show unprecedented interest in some stocks abandoned by Wall Street.

However, compared to the January rally, this week’s price rally is relatively more subdued. But it has had an impact on Reddit forums, Twitter feeds, and Discord chat rooms.

Like the January rally, it appears that retail traders are driving the rally, although the catalyst remains unclear.

An analyst at Wedbush Securities, Michael Pachter, said the fever for undervalued stocks is happening again. He said that the ones designing this fever are the Reddit merchants once again.

“The Reddit raiders are back,” he said, as AMD and GameStop stocks were among the most traded stocks on Wednesday.

Speculative market oversold levels

Shares of AMC Entertainment, a Reddit target, rose 19.2% on Wednesday, taking its weekly earnings to more than 60%. Another Reddit target, GameStop, rose 15.8% on the same day, taking its weekly earnings to 37%.

Bed Bath & Beyond and BlackBerry were other popular meme stocks that rebounded, with gains of 11.6% and 9.9%, respectively.

Strategists think that this recent rally is the result of oversold levels of speculative assets. Last week, Bitcoin (BTC / USD) lost as much as 40% over the last week. Other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH / USD) also fell in value. Although some of the losses have recovered this week, they have still had an impact on other markets.