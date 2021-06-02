Cryptocurrency : AQUAGOAT soars 25% – here’s where to buy

AquaGoat.finance is one of the most discussed cryptocurrency projects in the last week, and many investors have been wondering how to buy the Aqua Goat coin.

So in light of this demand, we thought we would help investors by listing the two best places to buy AquaGoat coins online.

How and where to buy AquaGoat ‘shares’ today

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Before we get into our top options, let’s clear up a common misconception; AQUAGOAT is not a stock, it is a cryptocurrency. Click on the relevant links if you need a deeper understanding of the difference between the two.

Now, let’s see what it’s here for: where to buy the AquaGoat coin in the UK and elsewhere. Since it is a new project, most investors will be looking to expose themselves to the coin through a decentralized exchange (DEX), although our team of analysts believe that the best options are the following two:

1.) eToro

If you are looking for a reliable broker that offers instant and low-cost crypto trading, eToro could be the platform for you.

Register here>

2.) Capital

Capital.com is a trading platform with market leading spreads, 0% commission and no hidden fees.

Register here>

If both eToro and Paybis aren’t what you’re looking for, check out our list of the top ten crypto brokers here.

What is AquaGoat?

AquaGoat describes itself as a performance-generating social cryptocurrency and next-generation eco-friendly DeFi token. Members of the ecosystem can gain interest using the network, and the main focus of the project is ocean conservation, creating charitable partnerships with initiatives like the Ocean Blue Fund.

Let’s quickly review the tokenomics:

100,000,000,000,000,000 total supply, of which -40,000,000,000,000,000 was initially burned 6,000,000,000,000,000 has been burned 54,000,000,000,000,000 is in circulation 50% of the tokens are locked in liquidity 23% is sent to the burn portfolio 27% is redistributed to all holders of AQUAGOAT

The project has also established a large and thriving community, with more than 275,000 token holders, 6,000 Discord members, and 34,000 members of the Telegram group. Having donated $ 19,500 to efforts to save the ocean, AQUAGOAT could be the latest charity to make waves.

Should I buy the AQUAGOAT coin?

If you want to speculate on the value of the coin and at the same time contribute to charitable causes, it could be a good investment. Also, since tokens currently have a minimal value, one could acquire millions cheaply. So if you only have $ 1, AquaGoat may be a raffle ticket worth buying.

The project has a clear roadmap and promises to involve the community in all decisions related to donations through a survey, and with the exploration of NFT on the horizon, this could be an interesting project to follow.

Will AQUAGOAT make me rich?

We recommend that you never make an investment in the hope of getting rich. Stories like this are not ubiquitous, although AQUAGOAT may make some of its token holders very wealthy if its success continues.

AQUAGOAT price prediction

With coins like this, it is incredibly difficult to establish a definitive number, so our AquaGoat price prediction will have to remain ambiguous for now. There are simply too many variables to take into account and quantifying the fundamental value of the project with minimal data is not feasible.

However, given its recent surge, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are more upward movements for the charity token in the coming months.

Social media coverage of crypto $ AQUAGOAT

For the latest news on altcoins like Aqua Goat and top crypto projects, read our crypto news.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money