Cryptocurrency apps grow despite what the Bank of Spain says

The cryptocurrency pie still has a lot to share and the fintech sector is very clear about it. The latest to enter the game is Vivid Money, the German digital bank that began operating in Spain in January and is entering this sector.

The buying and selling business, until recently only in the hands of Coinbase, Binance or Kraken, has begun to take shape in the hands of a group that is approaching the cryptocurrency business. For digital or fintech banking, managing users’ financial assets – or part of them – was the first step. The gateway to an ecosystem that, little by little, has opened new frontiers. The reason, in addition to a greater product offer, has a much more mundane meaning: to achieve differentiation from other fintech in a highly saturated and in search of profitability.

A democratization of banking and investment in the stock market that has brought with it a whole new group. Not only fintech offering their services of more or less lucky intermediaries – the case of GameStop and Robinhood is still fresh in the memory of users – but also youtubers or influencers talking about investments in the stock market and cryptocurrencies. Within all this, a clear reality: the financial education of the bulk of the people is quite precarious. With this, a long list of problems, bad decisions and advice from dubious sources that have put this new sector of the economy into question.

Cryptocurrencies under debate

While Elon Musk announced that Tesla would be the first company in the world to have part of its assets invested in Bitcoin, while allowing the purchase of a car through this form of payment, international financial institutions shouted to the skies before the new tendencies. “It is a highly speculative asset,” pointed out the ECB in reference to the growth of Bitcoin. The secretary of economy, Ana de la Cueva, spoke a few weeks ago about the speculation of this product.

In parallel, Bit2me, a Bitcoin buying and selling company, filled Madrid and Barcelona with posters to acquire digital currency through its application. One of them, in fact, was located in front of the Bank of Spain. This one lacked time to react. At the same time that cities were filled with advertisements, the financial institution gave the CNMV permissions to limit or prohibit any bitcoin advertisement. In line with the ECB’s position to avoid exposing the most unwary to a high-risk asset.

Even with risk, the sector pulls forward

Vivid already promised this in their cover letter in January. Not only were they a digital account, their objective was to give users access to investments in the stock market and the purchase of cryptocurrencies. So it has been. Only in Spain and France, Vivid already allows the purchase and sale of Algorand, BAT, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Car »dano, Chainlink, Ethereum, EOS, Litecoin or NEM. A list that, they say, will continue to grow over time.

The launch of this option at this precise moment makes a very clear sense: “The latest rally in Bitcoin has renewed interest and users are looking for where they can invest in cryptocurrencies, they explain. Because “people will invest in cryptocurrencies with or without us«.

They assume, in any case, the implicit risk of this type of currency. And although for the moment the entry barrier it is a questionnaire of just a few minutes, the goal of fintech is to expand the financial knowledge of its clients. All under the idea of ​​democratization:

“The big financial players, including JP Morgan, are profiting and letting their wealthy clients benefit from Bitcoin. Retail investors should not be excluded from this process. We are in favor of sensible regulation that protects investors from bad faith actors and helps them understand issues such as tax liability. “ Vivid

In any case, Vivid takes into account the limitations that could come from the hand of the CNMV and the Bank of Spain with the prohibition of advertising. Fintech has focused on word of mouth growth for its arrival in Spain; thus avoiding being under the radar of financial institutions. How has this strategy gone? At the moment it is unknown since the German does not provide data on its first clients in Spain.

