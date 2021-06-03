Cryptocurrency : Apply to become a CoinEx Ambassador Agent and earn commissions with ease

Some people believe that the recent crash in the cryptocurrency market, reminiscent of the massive emergence of ICOs in 2017, is an indication of tighter supervision and, for many, chaos caused by Elon Musk. Many investors unconsciously identify a rise in the bull market and a fall in the bear market. However, there is a saying in the investment market that says “when the bears run out, the bulls come.” Cryptocurrencies have rebounded from the downtrend and the price of BTC has returned to approach $ 40,000 in recent days.

Due to the confusion generated by the CryptoTrend, many traders look for sources of passive income in the crypto market. The good news is that there are a number of investment alternatives, including crypto lending, stake mining, and automated market making (AMM).

Even though the market has been recovering from the recent slump, those who had become used to making profits every day have looked for other investment opportunities. Being the most revolutionary financial tools, blockchain and cryptocurrencies, which can be a good source of passive income, adapting to the risk that each investor is willing to take.

Almost all major smart contract blockhains support staking, including smart contract chains like BSC, HSC, and CSC. The AMM mechanism recently launched by CoinEx also allows each user to become an LP by injecting liquidity into the liquidity pool and earning passive income through transaction fees.

Passive income with CoinEx

Another means of generating passive income is derived from the agent systems of some exchanges, which are mainly divided into two categories:

Directly become the ambassador for a platform that provides ongoing passive income after completing marketing events and designated tasks. The CoinEx Ambassador Program, for example, offers Ambassadors up to 50% of the transaction fees generated by their referred users as a referral commission Acting as an ambassador agent on a platform, which is primarily responsible for recruiting of ambassadors, and earn passive income every day without any risk by recommending other users as ambassadors.

Amid the ups and downs caused by volatility, cryptocurrency investors must be fully prepared for the next market boom and opportunities.

Founded in December 2017, CoinEx is a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange. You are building a highly secure, stable, and efficient Exchange for all users around the world. Currently CoinEx supports multiple languages ​​such as Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Russian, etc. And it provides its trading services in more than 100 countries and regions.

CoinEx Ambassadors

To achieve global expansion, CoinEx launched an Ambassador Recruitment Program in March 2020 and has recruited more than 300 ambassadors around the world. As a global CoinEx partner, a CoinEx ambassador must be deeply involved in the exchange’s marketing operations and make joint efforts to create a global business ecosystem.

CoinEx ambassadors can enjoy up to 50% of the transaction fees generated by their referrals. At the same time, community users with media / KOLs / advertising resources can apply for a monthly payment and become Marketing Ambassadors. By completing the corresponding marketing tasks, a Marketing Ambassador can earn a fixed monthly salary of $ 200- $ 500. Other privileges include certificates of honor issued by CoinEx, VIP treatment at online and local events, and early access to internal testing of CoinEx products.

In June 2021, CoinEx launched an Ambassador Agent Program, which facilitates access to the CoinEx Ambassador Program for those who want to earn more income by helping CoinEx efficiently improve its promotional capabilities.

After recommending promoters to be CoinEx Ambassadors, a CoinEx Ambassador Agent can enjoy 5% commission from the transaction fees generated by their users referred as ambassadors as a referral commission.

To become a CoinEx Ambassador Agent, follow these steps:

Log in to the official CoinEx site and click “Apply for CoinEx Ambassador Agent” Click to enter the Ambassadors page. Fill in the requested information.

After completing the steps above and passing the CoinEx review, you can become a CoinEx ambassador broker and thrive on developing trends in the cryptocurrency field as time goes by.

The Ambassador Agent is just one part of the long-term CoinEx ecosystem. CoinEx is working on a comprehensive design in the blockchain ecosystem, covering many aspects such as exchanges, mining pools, public chains, and wallets, and will definitely do its best in each of these aspects.

Since DeFi has been accepted by more people day by day, cryptocurrencies will serve as the key driver of decentralization going forward. In the midst of the current crypto bubble, the CoinEx Ambassador Agent Program will offer most traders a safe, no-cost, and easy way to participate in building the crypto world and achieve financial freedom.

