Cryptocurrency : Apple is looking for cryptocurrency experts, why?

Little by little, cryptocurrencies are becoming more relevant in the business world and in companies. In this case, Apple is one of them, as Apple’s payments unit is looking for a business development specialist or experts with knowledge of cryptocurrencies. All of this has to do with their “alternative payment” programs.

Specifically, Apple is looking to hire a business development manager with experience in the cryptocurrency industry. The reason is that they want this person to lead their “alternative payments” partnership program, as we mentioned earlier.

The details on Apple looking for cryptocurrency professionals or experts

“The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payment Partnerships,” the company wrote. All this in a publication of the job offer published recently.

Apple also said that candidates should be five years or more “working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, fast payments, cryptocurrencies, etc.”

What implications could this have?

The truth is that it might seem strange that news about a company’s job offer is a fact of interest. But we are not talking about any offer or job, but one created to study the use of cryptocurrencies in an alternative payments division.

The company has long maintained a tight grip on payments, especially on its App Store, which has never accepted cryptocurrencies. It also forces all catalog applications to use Apple’s business rails and follow Apple’s rules.

That tightly controlled ecosystem is the focus of a highly successful court fight launched by Fortnite developer Epic Games. Epic alleges that Apple’s rules violate antitrust laws and stifle payments innovation. We could accept bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies if it weren’t for Apple’s restrictions, Epic claimed in the lawsuit.

Apple has made no public statements about its plans for this position, or the possibility of accepting cryptocurrencies. We would have to wait for an official announcement about it, but the signs are slowly beginning to appear, and soon we could have Apple accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

