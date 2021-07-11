Cryptocurrency : Apple co-founder ratified his support for Bitcoin and said it is better than gold

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak ratified his support for Bitcoin, despite not being an investor in the number one cryptocurrency. In this way, he joins the long list of great millionaires who support cryptocurrencies in the long term.

Wozniak also argued that Bitcoin is better than gold. Which implies that it is easier to mine Bitcoin blocks than to find and mine gold: “Gold is limited and you have to look for it. BTC is the most amazing mathematical miracle. I don’t invest in Bitcoin, but I think it’s here to stay.

He also commented: “I don’t invest in Bitcoin, but I believe in it for the future.” This was stated by Wozniak during a meeting with young Jalisco in the Talent Land Digital 2021. According to the newspaper ‘El Sol’ of Mexico.

Wozniak has been an ardent supporter of Bitcoin for years. As early as June 2018, he said he wanted it to become a single world currency. In fact, in December he launched his own cryptocurrency company called Efforce.

Steve Wozniak called Bitcoin Steve the new ‘gold’

Many analysts and industry experts have referred to Bitcoin as the new ‘digital gold’. Since both gold and BTC are in limited supply, that of the cryptocurrency is 21 million, for example.

Although gold is limited by the physical supply and the difficulty of extraction, Bitcoin mining also has its limit of currencies to be emitted by its source code. That is, due to its programming, which cannot be changed. This means that there will not be a single new Bitcoin once the last of the 21 million is mined. Which is expected to occur in the year 2140.

Wozniak’s comments came shortly after Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Mexico’s third richest man, declared that it is “absolutely correct” to refer to Bitcoin as the new gold. As previously large institutional investors had done. “That is totally true, Bitcoin is the new gold, but much more portable, transporting Bitcoin is much easier than having gold bars in your pockets.” Said the businessman.

Bitcoin with established issuance

In his speech, Wozniak, Apple’s co-founder ratified his support for the cryptocurrency, was clear by saying that Bitcoin already has an established issuance and that there will be no more BTC after the last cryptocurrency is issued. On this point, the panelist said that more than 80% of the bitcoins have already been mined. So when completing the process in the future, there will be no new coins. Currently 18.7 million BTC have been issued out of a possible maximum of 21 million.

“One thing I like about Bitcoin is that no one can come up and say we are going to create more bitcoins,” said the speaker. In addition, he questioned the practice of some governments such as his country that do say “we are going to create more dollars.” What influences the real value of the national currency and leads to inflation.

Another aspect that “Woz” stressed is that, although he believes that Bitcoin has a promising future, he is not an investor in the cryptoactive, that is, he does not hold positions in BTC neither long nor short term. In fact, he admitted that he is bothered by the variations that the cryptocurrency has. All in all, in 2017 Wozniak had disclosed a purchase of BTC, so it can be assumed that he sold his position.

Wozniak provided similar comments on Bitcoin previously, stating that “only Bitcoin is pure digital gold” in 2018 when BTC was trading around $ 6,500.

