Cryptocurrency : Apple co-founder assured that Bitcoin is better than Gold

During an event held in Mexico, Steve Wozniak, Apple’s co-founder assured that Bitcoin is better than gold. Wozniak, has reiterated his positive stance on Bitcoin despite not being a Bitcoin investor.

Wozniak reportedly referred to Bitcoin as a “miracle of technology” and a “unique mathematical formula” at Talent Land Digital 2021. A major virtual event in Latin America dedicated to technology and innovation. He has been known for being a vocal advocate for Bitcoin which he once even called it the “only digital gold.”

According to a report Thursday by local news agency El Sol de México, the Apple co-founder assured that Bitcoin is better than gold. Which implies that it is easier to mine Bitcoin blocks than to find and mine gold:

“Gold is limited and you have to look for it. Bitcoin is the most amazing mathematical miracle. I don’t invest in Bitcoin, but I think it’s here to stay. Held.

Many industry players and analysts have referred to Bitcoin as “digital gold.” Since both gold and Bitcoin are in limited supply, thus potentially retaining value in the market. While gold is limited by physical supply and difficulty of mining, Bitcoin mining is capped at 21 million coins for its source code. Which means that there won’t be a single new Bitcoin once the last coin is mined in 2140.

US Bitcoin Mining Company Gryphon Buys 7,200 Computers From Bitmain

Gryphon Digital Mining has signed a purchase agreement with Bitcoin mining equipment maker Bitmain to purchase 7,200 Antminer S19J Pro mining rigs.

According to a statement issued Thursday, the total outlay for the mining inventory amounts to about $ 48 million. Starting in August 2021, Bitmain will deliver 600 mining rigs to Gryphon each month as part of the deal.

The Antminer S19J Pro is the latest version of Bitmain’s Bitcoin mining hardware to hit the market this summer. According to the statement, each team offers a hash rate capacity of 100 terahashes per second (TH / s). With 7,200 of these machines in tow, Gryphon will, in theory, see its hashing power increase by a factor of 720 petahash per second (PH / s).

Achieving a hashing capacity of 720 PH / s, or 0.72 exahashes per second, will place Gryphon among the top 15 Bitcoin miners. Based on the hash rate distribution based on BTC.com data. Such a milestone could be a further achievement for the American Bitcoin miner as he sets out to achieve 100% renewable energy based operations.

The UN commission launches a new warning against the adoption of BTC in El Salvador

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), a United Nations regional commission to foster economic cooperation, is the latest regulatory body to express concern about El Salvador’s decision to accept Bitcoin as legal tender.

ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Bárcena has warned that El Salvador’s decision to accept Bitcoin poses a series of systemic risks. As well as risks related to money laundering, local news agency Diario El Mundo reported on Friday.

Bárcena emphasized that there is still no study that has investigated the possible risks or benefits of El Salvador accepting BTC as legal tender. He expressed that El Salvador is likely to face scrutiny and risks from the Financial Action Task Force, or FATF. Regarding your decision to dabble in Bitcoin.

Korean professor uses biowaste to mine cryptocurrencies

A “shitcoin” may no longer just be a term used to describe altcoin projects with questionable value propositions. Since a university professor from South Korea has taken the term to a more literal dimension.

Cho Jae-weon of the National Institute of Science and Technology in Ulsan, South Korea. He has created an eco-friendly toilet system that produces fertilizers and energy from human excrement.

Jae-weon, a professor of urban and environmental engineering, said the toilet system incorporates a vacuum pump that redirects human waste to an underground tank to produce biogas (methane).

The professor’s experiment is reportedly using biogas to power a university building, gas stoves, and water heaters, among other things.

Jae-weon’s experiment also has a digital currency component with a native token called Ggool, which is used to incentivize the adoption of the green toilet. Students earn 10 Ggool per day if they use the bathroom and use the digital money to buy coffee, bananas and even books on campus.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related