Cryptocurrency : Anthony Scaramucci is launching an Ethereum fund

SkyBridge Capital CEO, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, says he is launching an Ethereum fund. Also, you will apply for an ETF. For its part, the firm has already invested nearly $ 500 million in Bitcoin and is now looking to expand to Ethereum.

“We are fully committed to cryptocurrencies.”

Specifically, Anthony Scaramucci talks about game plans, with host Frank Chaparro on the episode of The Scoop. Which is The Block’s flagship podcast that covers the finance and technology industries, through unrivaled interviews.

Similarly, Anthony Scaramucci views Morgan Stanley’s purchase of his Bitcoin fund as a sign that institutions are ready to enter the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, he is very optimistic that more institutional money will flow to the market.

“Morgan Stanley is a very important part of our business.”

Most importantly, former White House official Scaramucci also said that SkyBridge would continue to increase its existing funds related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Anthony Scaramucci and his Ethereum fund

In this regard, for Anthony Scaramucci, Ethereum is a currency that has very good properties and a promising future.

“I think there is a really big market for Ethereum. I predict that Ethereum has good fundamentals and will grow.

In the same sense, in addition to the statements in favor of Ethereum and pointing out that it has great opportunities for the future, Anthony Scaramucci stressed that for the moment institutional attention is focused on Bitcoin. So investor demand remains strong towards the main digital currency.

In fact, on The Block’s news director Frank Chaparro’s podcast, Anthony Scaramucci stated: “On July 1, we will launch a private Ethereum fund. Next, we will apply for an ETF for Ethereum. Again, no one can guess when these things will happen.

“If you had asked me in May last year ‘When are we going to have an ETF?’ I would have thought it would have been by now”.

Furthermore, he added: ‘I can say, that is public information, that we are applying for a Bitcoin related ETF. As we speak, we are making an announcement about an ETF for a digital innovation fund. That he has some great, publicly traded assets that we think are targeted. “

SEC approval

As a curious fact, SkyBridge is one of the US companies competing to go to market with a Bitcoin ETF. But, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not yet given the go-ahead. Other companies, such as NYDIG, Fidelity, and Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, are among those pursuing a Bitcoin ETF launches.

By way of closing, Anthony Scaramucci said: “I think we will be sitting here in a year. There will still be skeptics, but there will be a few more people in the pool with us. And as a result, prices will be higher.

Finally, with the release of Anthony Scaramucci, will the SEC finally change its stance on progress and approval in other countries? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Thomas Edison: “The value of an idea lies in its use.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related