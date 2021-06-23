Cryptocurrency : Anthony Pompliano: No one knows where the price of Bitcoin is going

In recent days, panic has been a constant within the crypto market. And it is that, after several months of instability in its price, which has been falling steadily since April. Bitcoin eventually fell below $ 30,000, prompting hundreds of users to sell their BTC, only to see the price rebound shortly thereafter. For this reason, according to Anthony Pompliano no one knows where the price of Bitcoin is going, which he commented in the Tweet of the day:

This morning a bunch of folks were screaming bitcoin was going lower. Now those people are screaming that bitcoin is going higher. Nobody knows what is going to happen to price in the short term. Stop trying to day trade a highly volatile asset. Think long term & chill. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) June 23, 2021

Anthony Pompliano does not know where the price of Bitcoin is going

The price of Bitcoin continues to be a topic of heated debate within and outside of the crypto community. Well, since it became a globally recognized financial asset, the media and traditional financial analysts have joined the speculation about the future of cryptocurrency. There are arguments to justify both the rise and fall of Bitcoin.

This debate has become especially virulent in recent weeks. When the constant fall in the price of Bitcoin, has set off alarms in the international financial market. Leading important investors have decided to abandon their investment in Bitcoin before the price of the cryptocurrency made them lose the profits accumulated in the last year.

For Anthony Pompliano, no one knows where the price of Bitcoin is going. Source: CoinDesk

However, for crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano, this attitude would not make sense. Well, being a highly volatile market, the only logical strategy to invest in Bitcoin is to buy the crypto asset and keep it for significant periods of time. Confident that the long-term uptrend of BTC will continue.

«This morning a lot of people were shouting that Bitcoin was going to go down. Now those people are screaming that Bitcoin is going up. Nobody knows what will happen to the price in the short term. Stop trying to trade a highly volatile asset. Think long term and relax.

Anthony Pompliano’s advice seems to have been confirmed, in addition, by the rise in the price of Bitcoin that allowed the cryptocurrency to once again rise above $ 30,000. Proving that, indeed, in the short term it is impossible to predict its price.

