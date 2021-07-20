Cryptocurrency : Anthony Di Iorio leaves the crypto world?

One of Ethereum’s co-founders, Anthony Di Iorio, says that he has ended the world of cryptocurrencies. Partly due to security concerns. However, it did not specify what security threats or concerns it has.

To remember, Anthony Di Iorio, founded Ethereum together with Vitalik Buterin, Gavin Wood, Charles Hoskinson and Joseph Lubin, among others. Precisely, they met at a conference on Bitcoin in 2012.

Specifically, Di Iorio, has announced that he will sell his company and completely abandon the world of cryptocurrencies, for reasons of personal security.

In fact, Anthony Di Iorio, has had his own security team since 2017. With someone who accompanies him wherever he goes. He is even present during their meetings.

Indeed, Anthony Di Iorio’s statements come after a recent wave of tweets from Jackson Palmer, creator and founder of Dogecoin, who attacked cryptocurrencies.

“After years of studying them, I believe that cryptocurrency is an inherently right-wing hyper-capitalist technology. Built primarily to amplify the wealth of its defenders. Through a combination of tax evasion, diminished regulatory oversight, and artificially imposed scarcity. ‘

Anthony Di Iorio to abandon cryptocurrencies for his own safety

Ultimately, Anthony Di Iorio affirms that he will move on to subsequent projects and plans to build a philanthropic foundation by 2022. Although he did not reveal the reason for this sudden decision, he said that personal safety confirms about 20 percent of his problems.

To this end, according to a Bloomberg report, Anthony Di Iorio, plans to sell Decentral, to return to focus on philanthropy and other companies that have nothing to do with cryptocurrencies. By the way, it intends to break ties with all the Startups in the Blockchain world, in which it is involved.

By the way, Decentral is an innovation hub and software development company, based in Toronto. Focused on disruptive and decentralized technologies.

Anthony Di Iorio, a co-founder of the Ethereum network, says he’s done with the cryptocurrency world, partially because of personal safety concerns https://t.co/wgGteMbTqw – Bloomberg (@business) July 17, 2021

“He has a risk profile that I’m not very excited about. I don’t necessarily feel safe in this space. If I focused on bigger issues, I think I’d be safer. “

Because of this, Anthony Di Iorio is already looking for potential buyers and ensures that he has spoken with a couple of investors. And he believes the startup will be valued in the hundreds of millions.

However, he has made it clear that he intends to sell the company for fiat money or shares in another company. But, it will not accept cryptocurrencies.

Get involved in Project Arrow

“I want to diversify so that I’m not a guy dedicated exclusively to the crypto world. But a guy who tackles complex problems.

In particular, Project Arrow, is an initiative that aims to build a zero-emission vehicle, by 2022. And that is led by one of his friends from high school.

Electric car. Source: Arrow Project

Referring to the project, Flavio Volpe, president of the association itself, commented: «We are carrying out a reverse brain drain for this project. I am quite proud of the people who want to participate in the Team Canada project from within and outside of Canada.

As a curious fact, Anthony Di Iorio, is consulting a senator from Paraguay. But, he did not reveal details about it.

Finally, he said: “I will incorporate cryptocurrencies when necessary. But many times it is not. It really covers a small percentage of what the world needs.

I retire with this quote from David Held: “The perpetual search for security seems only to have engendered chronic insecurity.”

