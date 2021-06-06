Cryptocurrency : Anonymus questions Elon Musk for “manipulating the price of bitcoin”

The hacking group known as Anonymus sent a message to Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk criticizing him for getting involved in the cryptocurrency market. Cyberactivists make several complaints to the CEO of SpaceX and warn him: “wait for us.”

In a message broadcast through YouTube on June 5, the group referred to the series of Tweets Musk posted against bitcoin a few weeks ago. In the video, the group questions the role that Elon Musk has been playing in the ecosystem.

Anonymus pointed to Elon Musk as a manipulator of the cryptocurrency market, which, in his view, destroyed the wealth of many investors. The group also noted that “reading the comments posted on Twitter, it appears that the games he (Musk) played in crypto games destroyed lives.

In the clip that lasts a little over three minutes, The Anonymus group describes Musk as the typical rich narcissist. In addition, he points out that “many people are now learning that the vast majority of Tesla’s revenue doesn’t actually come from car sales, it comes from government subsidies.” He adds that Tesla made more money holding Bitcoin for a few months than they did in years of selling cars.

At the end of the message the group Anonymus tells Musk: “Wait for us.” Source: Anonymous / youtube.com

At the end of the video, the group gives a warning and seems to issue the threat to do something against Elon Musk. Anonymous says, “You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you’ve met your peer. Expect us”.

Elon Musk’s prestige challenged after turning away from bitcoin

Reddit users did not wait for his comments on the Anonymus vs. Elon Musk video. One of them, identified as 021789 comments: “billionaires are not like us.” To which biggiepants responds: “They are a class of their own. A class that needs to be abolished. Lastly, Jnaazderaer says, “Elon Musk is a stupid rich kid.”

These ideas are in addition to other negative comments that have been spread on Twitter against the CEO of Tesla, which They are on the rise after the billionaire and his company distanced themselves from bitcoin. According to a study prepared by the Awario firm, the relationship between positive or harmful messages reached a minimum during the month of May.

As reported by CriptoNoticias on June 3, 2021, Musk-related negative tweets last month reached 19.2%, while the positives represented 14.9%. Neutral messages on the popular social network were the majority, with 66%. The increase in haters was evident since in January the percentage of negative messages was 16.2%.

In a recent interview, Tesla investor Ross Gerber questioned the fact that Musk was getting involved in the cryptocurrency issue, believing it could negatively affect Tesla. For the executive, the bitcoin debate could generate unfortunate statements.