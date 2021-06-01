Cryptocurrency : Andreessen Horowitz Talks About Raising Third Crypto Fund To $ 2 Billion, Sources Say

Compartir

In May 2020, when the crypto economy was still tumultuous from fears of the coronavirus outbreak and bleak global financial outlook, overall, private venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) disclosed the $ 500 million “Crypto Fund II” of dollars. A report published on May 27 by technology writer Eric Newcomer indicates that Andreessen Horowitz is contemplating $ 2 billion in funding for the next crypto fund.

Former Bloomberg reporter says ‘a16z in the process of tripling cryptocurrencies’

Well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, founded by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz in 2009, has been a driving force in the crypto industry when it comes to project and startup financing. Marc Andreessen has been a firm believer in bitcoin for quite some time and a16z has funneled millions of dollars into the industry over the past eight years.

In recent times, Andreessen Horowitz launched two funds dedicated to the development of “crypto networks and businesses.” Bitcoin.com News reported on the latest venture revealed by a16z executives Katie Haun and Chris Dixon when the two revealed the Crypto Fund II.

That specific fund invested $ 515 million in networks, startups, and businesses dedicated to the blockchain and cryptoassets industry. Now, former Bloomberg tech writer Eric Newcomer details that a third 16z crypto fund is “in talks to raise $ 2 billion.”

“Andreessen Horowitz is in the process of tripling crypto, raising his third crypto fund since 2018,” Newcomer said. “Sources tell me that Andreessen Horowitz is targeting $ 2 billion for his third crypto fund. That’s twice the size of what many people expect, ”he added.

Someone familiar with the matter told newcomer a16z that he sold ‘at least some of his Ethereum holdings’ before the market downturn

The Newcomer source also revealed that Andreessen Horowitz has “distributed at least some of the Coinbase stock shortly after Coinbase went public.” Additionally, the company had Ethereum (ETH) holdings and a source familiar with a16z operations said that “the company sold at least some of its Ethereum shares for around $ 3,800 before the price plummeted.”

The report further added that there appears to be an “arms race” in cryptocurrency investments, as Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang’s Paradigm have been making waves. “The Andreessen fund and Paradigm have enemy status. I heard that some of Andreessen Horowitz’s partners are limited partners at Paradigm, ”the author’s report details.

On the same day, a16z disclosed an investment in crypto company Talos, Newcomer also said it hears “a lot of rumors about Uniswap investment.” Of course, similar to the Bloomberg reports, Newcomer’s source is someone familiar with the matter.

“It will be as interesting to see who dives into cryptocurrencies as it will be to see who decides to put this gold rush aside. But it looks like Andreessen Horowitz will be well positioned to fund the next Coinbase, ”Newcomer concluded.

