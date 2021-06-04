Cryptocurrency : Anchorage Digital Partners with BankProv to Introduce ETH-Backed Loans | Invezz

Anchorage Digital has started offering Ethereum-backed loans to its institutional clients through Anchorage Financing. The company announced this news via a blog post on June 3, noting that it had joined BankProv, the 10th oldest bank in the US, which has been in operation for more than two centuries. This move is reportedly part of Anchorage Digital’s broader goal of meeting the needs of institutional crypto investors.

According to the blog post, the ETH-backed loan product seeks to offer institutions access to capital without much hassle. This is because Anchorage would help ensure the safety of any guaranteed ETH by keeping the funds in its state-of-the-art custody. Promoting Anchorage’s collateral management technology, BankProv CEO Dave Mansfield said it is world-class and makes the company a trusted partner in the banking industry.

Mansfield added that this service would help the bank take its full service offering for the crypto community to the next level. He went on to point out that the bank believes that the cryptocurrency market should get the same rights to traditional financing tools as any other legal, well-capitalized and compliant business in the US.

A way for ETH to become an institutional asset

Commenting on its partnership with BankProv, Anchorage said:

We believe that the future of digital asset infrastructure will be shaped by cutting-edge technology and mutually beneficial partnerships. We are pleased to partner with BankProv, whose longstanding commitment to connecting business technology and a strong track record of regulatory compliance aligns with ours.

Anchorage Digital, which describes itself as the gateway to institutional cryptocurrencies, offers a host of services, including custody, trading, and participation in crypto assets. The company also offers a BTC-backed loan product.

By viewing ETH as an institutional asset, Anchorage could be one of many factors triggering the flow of institutional investments into the second-largest crypto by market capitalization. With BTC coming under heavy criticism due to its power consumption, ETH could easily become the cryptocurrency of choice for institutional investors as it moves closer to switching its consensus mechanism from PoW to PoS.

Despite this bullish news, ETH has been unable to post a profit due to the general bearish sentiment of the current crypto market. At the time of writing, ETH is down 8.85% in the last 24 hours to change hands at $ 2,626.13 (£ 1,859.76).

