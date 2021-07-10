Cryptocurrency : Analysts Say Choppy Bitcoin Price Action Is ‘Typical Of Low Liquidity Markets’

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

On July 9, Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general saw a moderate easing rally that helped to recoup some of the losses seen on Thursday, but a handful of analysts continue to warn that BTC could still fall to the $ 24,000 to $ range. 29,000 in the short term.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the price of Bitcoin bid higher during the trading hours of Friday morning and managed to climb back above $ 34,100.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Sentiment among traders received a slight boost after Bitcoin price reversed course and rallied to $ 34,000, but the price still remains trapped between key resistance and support levels and the lack of buy volume remains. a valid concern.

Tempting Beef, a pseudonymous trader on crypto Twitter, also pointed out that the total cryptocurrency market capitalization and the market capitalization of altcoins remain in a precarious position.

# Crypto’s total market capitalization and altcoin’s market capitalization do not change their key pivots and form lower highs. I’m sad. Unless we do it together, I hope we only play in this range, perhaps with some standouts like $ AXS. It could be a boring summer. pic.twitter.com/Ab4eVSCbdo – Tempting Beef (@tempting_beef) July 8, 2021

Elie Le Rest, a partner at digital asset management firm ExoAlpha, also noted that alongside the “non-directional trend” in BTC, the market is also “witnessing a decline in trading volume” that has led to “more reversals. savages within range, hurting directional traders. “

Le Rest said:

“Within this range, we are witnessing pumps and dumps with prices slowly rising before falling rapidly, typical of low liquidity markets.”

Due to the volatility of the market, Le Rest sees market participants staying on the sidelines as they wait “for the greyscale confidence to stop downloading its Bitcoins and for the Chinese regulatory crackdown to cool down.”

Le Rest also pointed to the scrutiny that financial regulators around the world are putting on Binance, as “a considerable problem that reduces the market’s ability to obtain the necessary capital inflow to exceed $ 40,000.”

According to Le Rest:

“Even though these items are already listed on the market, we continue to witness strong adoption of Bitcoin by traditional asset managers looking for a good entry point to position themselves for the next stage.”

Signs of support above $ 30,000

While it is true that the price of BTC fell below the weekly support level near $ 34,500, Twitter’s pseudonymous crypto analyst Rekt Capital was quick to point out that the price found support at another support level established close to $ 32,200, resulting in “no major change in trend.”

Related : Bitcoin is a miracle and better than gold, says Apple co-founder Wozniak

One possible bullish indicator highlighted by some analysts is Bitcoin’s ‘Net Entity Growth’ metric, which has risen to new highs in recent weeks as the price of BTC languished below $ 40,000.

Net growth of Bitcoin entities. Source: Glassnode

At times like these, when uncertainty prevails, the simple strategy of dollar cost averaging is one that even the most seasoned traders turn to to lessen stress and refocus on the long-term price outlook.

If the price of Bitcoin goes down, I will buy more. If the price of Bitcoin goes up, I will also buy more. That’s the beauty of dollar cost averaging. – The Wolf of All Streets (@scottmelker) July 8, 2021

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.