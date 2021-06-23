Cryptocurrency : an exciting cryptocurrency trading platform offering x1000 leverage

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Rollbit, a popular cryptocurrency casino platform, has ventured into the world of trading with the recent introduction of a new feature that allows users to bet on the price of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC). ).

Trade Bitcoin and Ethereum with up to x1000 leverage

The trading feature is straightforward and makes crypto enthusiasts feel at home as the user experience blends seamlessly with the rest of the platform. Accessible from the dashboard, users can bet on the price movement of four different cryptocurrencies and potential earnings can be increased through leverage.

For Bitcoin and Ethereum, up to x1000 leverage is available, which means that $ 10 in capital can be used to trade up to $ 10,000. For smaller markets like Dogecoin and Litecoin, the maximum leverage is x100, so $ 10 in capital can be used to trade up to $ 1,000.

All necessary features are provided to place well-informed bets in the cryptocurrency markets, including:

Real-time charts with timeframes and customizable technical indicators, A stop loss / take profit function to secure profits and minimize risks associated with fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices. Users can select to exit a trade by specifying a particular price or setting a profit / loss dollar amount, and the ROI calculator allows users to experiment with different entry prices, leverage levels and bets to see different scenarios and understand how your profit / loss will be affected.

Cryptocurrency trading with minimal fees

One impressive aspect of Rollbit is that the fees for cryptocurrency trading are minimized, along with fair and transparent pricing.

Unlike other trading platforms, there are no fees related to entering or exiting trades. Rollbit offers minimal fees to its users by taking a small percentage of profitable trades. This provides not only a smooth trading experience, but also ensures that the platform’s incentives are aligned with the best interests of your customers (i.e. ensuring that Rollbit is not operating against you).

It is worth noting that the only other fee applicable to traders on the platform is a financing fee (which depends on the direction and size of the trade), which is only charged after eight hours from the trade opening and until it closes.

The method in which the prices of the different cryptocurrencies traded on Rollbit are calculated is completely fair and transparent. The fees you see on Rollbit are derived from real-time price sources that comprise the world’s most liquid cryptocurrency exchanges. That means that traders are never exposed to the risks of disruptions, market manipulation, or other trading anomalies that can occur on individual platforms.

Trading contributes to bonuses for leveling up

Not only does Rollbit provide an intuitive and easy-to-use interface with low fees, but user generated wins and losses also contribute to the total amount wagered on your account. The higher the amount wagered by a user, the more rewards they can earn through Rollbit’s ranking system.

As more trades are executed, the profits and losses from each trade will contribute to improving their rank, allowing users to earn rewards for leveling up just by trading cryptocurrencies. You can learn more about the Rollbit rewards program here.

Social Trading: Leaderboards and Sharing Operations

Rollbit brings a more fun and social aspect to crypto trading. Compete with your friends to place them on different trading leaderboards and share links to your trades so others can see your profit / loss in real time.

The support team is available 24/7 and has an average first response time of 25 seconds, so you will always quickly find the help you need if you ever have a problem. A variety of deposit and withdrawal options are supported, including major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, along with fiat gateways via major credit / debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Rollbit has progressed from strength to strength since its inception in February 2020 as a crypto casino. In just over a year, innovative games have been introduced and the platform has successfully combined two different segments: a cryptocurrency casino and a cryptocurrency trading platform.

Join the most rewarding 1000x leverage trading platform in cryptocurrencies: https://rollbit.com/