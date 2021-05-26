Cryptocurrency : Amid rising stablecoin inflows, cautious traders fear a dead cat bounce

Compartir

The recent extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market following the fall of Bitcoin (BTC) to $ 30,000 and the rally to $ 38,000 has traders confused as to whether the current price action is a ‘dead cat bounce’ that will do either token prices drop or a solid reversal that will set the floor for the next higher leg for the market.

While the price of BTC is still more than 40% below its all-time high of $ 64,863, the bulls have managed to resist multiple attempts to break significantly below the support at $ 36,000.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

A more detailed analysis of the on-chain data and exchange inputs shows that the Bitcoin sell-off led to the market-wide recession and Delphi Digital analyst Nick Pappageorge highlighted the fact that the entry of BTC into the exchanges “surpassed 20,000 BTC in just one hour on Wednesday,” which was the highest level since March 2020.

BTC exchange entries. Source: Delphi Digital

FUD-o-rama destabilizes the market

One of the main sources of market turmoil identified by Pappageorge was the seemingly daily FUD headlines, including another Chinese government ban on cryptocurrencies and concerns that Tesla will ditch its Bitcoin holdings. These narratives followed by fear led retailers to dump their coins on exchanges to escape further price drop.

Pappageorge also pointed to concerns raised by a couple of hacks on Binance Smart Chain that saw the price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) drop, with the latter losing $ 45 million in user funds as market fears aggravated.

The shift in sentiment this week has been fueled in part by positive headlines such as the formation of a Bitcoin mining council following a meeting between Elon Musk, Michael Saylor, and North American Bitcoin miners, which has helped spark a change in BTC and altcoins. The quick reversal sparked debate over whether current market activity resembles a dead cat bounce or a trend reversal.

70% nuclear -> 80% bounce -> 10% dip Dead cat or reversal pic.twitter.com/qefB6y4ahQ – Darren Lau (@Darrenlautf) May 25, 2021

Experienced traders accumulate at lower prices

While many new entrants to the cryptocurrency market have found the recent volatility nauseating, more seasoned investors seized the opportunity to accumulate BTC at a 50% discount as the number of new accumulation addresses reached new all-time highs. in the middle of restructuring.

Number of Bitcoin accumulation addresses. Source: Glassnode

Well-known Twitter personality and Bitcoin analyst PlanB posted the following graph showing how Bitcoin oscillates around the stock-to-flow (S2F) model, showing that the recent recession is within the deviating standard range.

BTC price swings around the S2F model. Source: PlanB

PlanB said:

“Buying opportunities like today are rare (Q1 2019 when I wrote the S2F article, March 2020 due to covid, and now). Life is about options. “

As for the bullish signals needed to support a rapid recovery, Ashwath Balakrishnan’s May 24 Delphi Daily report highlighted the “sharply increasing” circulating supply of fiat-backed stablecoins, which has risen from “15 billion to almost 21 billion in the last 5 days.. ”

Stablecoin circulating supply. Source: Delphi Digital

While this could be a sign that dip buyers are “loading ammunition,” Balakrishnan surely noted that “they might as well be stablecoin arbitrageurs” and emphasized the importance of “making sure circulating supply doesn’t drop drastically to confirm this. “. the entries will be displayed “.

A record amount of dry powder is now available on exchanges, but at the same time, an entirely new cohort of cryptocurrency investors who just experienced their first 50% pullback are now wondering whether they should withdraw from the market or double their investment. The most seasoned of the crowd are betting that the market is heading higher, but more volatility is almost guaranteed.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.