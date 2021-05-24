Cryptocurrency : Amid Market Crash, BOTX Prices Are Rising

Compartir

Is it the right time to invest?

The market is falling since Wednesday for all cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, the bulk of cryptocurrencies, is down over 28% this week, marking its price at $ 35,763 currently. Not just Bitcoin, but all other major cryptocurrencies have seen a massive drop in their prices.

This collapse is linked to Wednesday’s event when the People’s Bank of China told financial institutions to refrain from serving crypto due to its volatile nature. Shortly after the news broke, the prices of all digital currencies dropped dramatically. Notably, ETH prices were down by more than 43%, and DOGE, ADA, and BNB prices were down by 38%, 45%, and 55%, respectively, at the time of writing.

In the midst of this drop, the crypto called BotXcoin (BOTX) is considered to survive the market crash and is trying to regain its true value. It had its all-time high at $ 0.375 on February 19, 2021. Since then, it had many rounds of highs and lows to reach $ 0.255 on May 19, 2021. Even after the news from the People’s Bank of China, BOTX managed to increase at $ 0.28 on May 20, 2021. The market price of BOTX, at the time of writing, is $ 0.2732 after a 1.7% increase in 24 hours. It has risen almost 11.6% in one week.

Notably, BOTX is a digital currency that operates on the Ethereum network and has a current circulating supply of 1,632,102,305 tokens, and is currently ranked 221st in market capitalization. BotXcoin provides a means to use blockchain through copy trading. He believes that users can easily participate in the commercial market by trading copies.

BotXcoin aims to change the copy trading experience by eliminating third party intervention. It has a ledger system to track and monitor the merchant’s business activities. The platform aims to build more platforms on blockchain, which are safe and reliable.

Speaking of the future of this cryptocurrency, it is quite stable. In fact, all cryptocurrencies will soon recover to their real prices. Therefore, it will be wise enough not to sell these cryptocurrencies in a hurry. It can rightly be said that investing in BOTX is no less than a great deal if you are looking for a solid investment option for the long term.