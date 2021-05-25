Cryptocurrency : Amid current Chinese cryptocurrency restrictions, is it wise to buy NEO and TRON?

Recently, China restricted financial institutions, and indeed any payment company, from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions. However, this might not be as serious as you think, since it is not the first time that China has tried to restrict the commercial market.

People in China can still use their local banks and exchange Yuan for cryptocurrencies, assuming they do not indicate that a transfer is intended to buy Bitcoin BTC / USD or Ethereum ETH / USD.

Looking to the future

While China has restricted cryptocurrencies, it is not the end. Still, you need to be prepared for the market to vary widely amid confusion and lack of clarity. In fact, the entire market has seen a downward spiral recently, especially cryptocurrencies whose roots can be traced back to China. Neo NEO / USD is considered the first public blockchain developed in China by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. TRON TRX / USD has direct ties to the Chinese central government as it acts as an advisor to the national authorities of China.

These two China-centric cryptocurrencies are available to investors around the world, and amid a possible growing Chinese crackdown, many investors are wondering whether NEO or TRX is a safer bet.

Neo is a competitor to Ethereum and offers a platform for developers to create decentralized applications and smart contracts. TRON is a blockchain-based operating system that tries to ensure that the technology is suitable for everyday use.

Should you stick with TRON?

As of May 25, TRON is worth $ 0.075. Just a month ago it was trading at $ 0.105, which implies 28.7% in just one month.

Pulling back further in late March, TRON’s price was at $ 0.056. This means that despite the sale, Tron is still more valuable today than it was two months ago.

If you see it drop below $ 0.050 then it is hard to sell, however at its current value of $ 0.075 you should probably hold it a bit longer.

Should you keep NEO?

At the time of writing this article, on May 25, NEO is worth $ 54.86. Just a month ago, on April 25, its value was at $ 82.57, which implies that the value fell 33.56%. Let’s take a look back before evaluating a business idea.

On March 25, Neo’s value was $ 40.97. With this being the case, we can conclude that as of March 25 through April 25, NEO is still 33.9% more valuable than it used to be. It might be a good idea to keep it, given the fact that it has recently started to rise in value again and has the potential to hit the $ 80 mark at some point in the future. However, if you ever see it start to drop below $ 40, you should probably sell it.

News impacts our skepticism more than courage

When we look at the numbers, we can see that, on both TRON and NEO, we can see a 33% increase in value than two months ago. While the two coins did drop in price over the last month, if you bought them two months ago, you’re still green and probably have nothing to worry about.

News such as restrictions from China will appear constantly, this is the truth behind the rise in popularity of these coins, however, cryptocurrencies as a whole have remained strong and there is a good chance that they will also keep going.