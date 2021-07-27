Cryptocurrency : Amazon price forecast for the third quarter

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 1% Monday morning amid reports that the company is lining up bitcoin payments and the launch of a crypto token. The online retail giant could take advantage of a rapidly growing market by embracing cryptocurrencies.

City AM quotes an inside source as saying:

According to the report, the directive comes from the top, Jeff Bezos himself.

The price of bitcoin (BTC / USD) spiked more than 18% in the past five days to trade above $ 39,000. It retreated slightly Monday morning before picking up again to $ 39,100 at the time of writing.

Should you invest in Amazon stocks in Q3 2021?

Although Amazon’s price rose to a new all-time high this year, the stock is still trading at a forward P / E ratio of around 50, suggesting a fair valuation for a high-growth stock. Analysts expect AMZN’s earnings per share to grow approximately 82% this year before increasing 29.50% next year.

The company’s average annual EPS growth of approximately 37.93 over the next five years is attractive to growing investors. Also, its expansion to cryptocurrencies could give it a new dimension to increase revenue and profits, making it one of the best stocks to buy now.

Technical summary: why buy AMZN shares in August 2021?

Technically, Amazon.com shares appear to have approached this year’s highs following Monday’s reports.

Today’s gains extend into last week’s bull run, and the stock price has now approached the 14-day RSI overbought conditions.

Therefore, investors can aim for extended earnings of roughly $ 3,757. However, those who are eager for a pullback to take place before buying will be targeting opportunities at the support levels, $ 3,641 and $ 3,559.

Bottom line: the catalyst for buying Amazon stock now

In summary, although AMZN shares are trading near all-time highs, Monday’s reports of the launch of a crypto token and acceptance of bitcoin payments could provide a catalyst for the current bull run to continue.

Therefore, the stock price may not fall back to the desired support levels. Instead, it could rally to retest this year’s highs before setting a new all-time high.

