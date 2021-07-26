Cryptocurrency : Amazon prepares to accept Bitcoin payments later this year

An anonymous source within Amazon reportedly told London City AM business newspaper that e-commerce giant Amazon is preparing to accept Bitcoin payments by the end of 2021. Possibly setting the stage for wider acceptance of transactions. crypto.

Amazon revealed on Friday, July 23, about a new job vacancy, which indicated that the company appears to be working on its own token. According to Friday’s post, the person would be tasked with developing the strategy and laying out the roadmap for the digital currency product.

The post in question says:

Do you want to innovate on behalf of clients within the financial and payment systems of one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world? The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is looking for an experienced Product Leader. To develop Amazon’s blockchain and digital currency strategy and product roadmap. ‘

Now, regarding this, the anonymous source told City AM:

“This is not just following motions to set up cryptocurrency payment solutions at some point in the future. This is an integral, well-discussed and comprehensive part of the future mechanism of how Amazon will work. The anonymous source told City AM, according to a report released Sunday.

In addition to Bitcoin, Amazon plans to include more cryptocurrencies

The source also indicated that while Bitcoin is the first step in Amazon’s crypto ambitions, company executives were eager to add other established cryptocurrencies in the future. The “directive comes from above,” referring to Jeff Bezos, he said, adding:

“This whole project is practically ready to roll.”

The insider also explained that the directors of the world’s fourth largest company were eager to move towards other major cryptocurrencies. Once you had established a fast and secure method of Bitcoin payment.

“Ethereum, Cardano and Bitcoin Cash will be next in line before bringing eight of the most popular cryptocurrencies online.” The source added to the medium and also said: “It will not take long because the plans are already there and they have been working on them since 2019.”

US Bitcoin ETFs Won’t Launch in 2021, Says Wilshire Phoenix Co-Founder

William Cai, co-founder of investment firm Wilshire Phoenix, is the latest person to cast doubt on the possibility of an approval of a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States in 2021.

Speaking to Business Insider, Cai commented that a 2021 Bitcoin ETF is unlikely. Since it offered 2022 and 2023 as the earliest possible times for the US Securities and Exchange Commission to give a green light to a BTC ETF.

Several Bitcoin ETF hopefuls are currently filing with the SEC, including the Global X fund management team, which filed in early July.

Until now, the SEC has chosen to delay its decision on the ETF’s pending filing. And Cai hopes the commission will reject these requests, saying, “We think they’re all going to stall.” Cai has some experience with handling the SEC of Bitcoin ETF applications.

Global crypto ATM facilities have risen 70% in 2021

According to the latest data from Coin ATM Radar, the installation of cryptocurrency ATMs in 2021 has seen an increase of 71.73%. Going from 13,993 on January 1 to 24,030.

Last year, the global count increased to 13,993 ATMs with a growth of 119.56% after 7,620 new machines were installed. So far in 2021, 10,037 ATMs have been installed. To keep things in perspective, the data suggests that crypto ATMs are being installed at a rate of about 52.3 ATMs per day.

Singapore residents know more about crypto than Australians

Singapore residents are more knowledgeable about cryptocurrencies than Australians. According to the first survey conducted in the city-state for the Independent Reserve cryptocurrency exchange.

Singapore received an Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI) score of 63 out of 100 for crypto awareness, according to a survey by Toluna. This is the first time the survey has been conducted for Singapore.

The figure compares with a 2020 reading of 47 for Australia. Independent Reserve attributes the higher reading to the country’s stable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies and the strength of its cryptocurrency industry.

More than 90% of Singaporeans know at least one cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin (BTC) has the highest recognition, according to the survey. More than 40% own some crypto, although 7% of those surveyed say it is a scam.

