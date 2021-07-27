Cryptocurrency : Amazon denied that it will accept Bitcoin as a payment method!

Amazon has denied rumors that pointed towards a possible acceptance of Bitcoin as a payment method on its platform. All this, arisen after the publication of a report in City AM of London, in which it assured that Amazon would accept Bitcoin.

By the way, Amazon’s clarification puts an end to the rumors that began to circulate yesterday. Ensuring that this decision came from the highest echelons of the company, even with the support of its founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos.

Specifically, Amazon has spoken out in relation to Bitcoin and sadly the news is not as good as many had hoped.

Amazon denies rumor it will accept Bitcoin

In short, Amazon, the platform that appears as one of the online giants for the commerce of products and services, denied the rumors that began to circulate during the night of yesterday. And he assured that among his plans is not to accept Bitcoin as a payment method for this year.

Indeed, according to a company spokesperson: “Despite our interest in the space, the speculation that has occurred around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true.”

In addition, he added: “We remain focused on exploring how this could happen for customers who buy from Amazon.”

In fact, as revealed on Twitter by Bloomberg journalist Caroline Hyde: “Amazon denies the City AM report, in which they indicate that it will accept Bitcoin this year. But, Amazon said it will continue to explore cryptocurrencies.

* AMAZON DENIES CITY AM REPORT IT WILL ACCEPT BITCOIN THIS YEAR

* AMAZON SAID IT WILL CONTINUE EXPLORING CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Bitcoin still up 14% – Caroline Hyde (@CarolineHydeTV) July 26, 2021

We also have the Investing.com report, where it confirms that Amazon has denied all the information from City AM Although, no further details are provided in this regard, only that “it will not accept Bitcoin this year.”

What had City AM indicated?

To recall, according to anonymous sources at City AM, Amazon had ambitious plans with cryptocurrencies. In fact, he is said to have been working on this since 2019.

In the same way, his first idea was to start accepting payments with Bitcoin by the end of 2021. To later start supporting approximately 8 cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Cardano and Bitcoin Cash.

That’s not all, as the source also reported that Amazon intends to develop its own cryptocurrency.

It is worth mentioning that, there have also been other reasons to believe that Amazon is going to enter the world of cryptocurrencies. For example, the company has opened vacancies in which they are looking for people with knowledge in Blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

As a curious fact, the announcement of denial by Amazon led to the fall in the price of Bitcoin. Which goes for $ 37,100 after having exceeded the $ 40,000 barrier a few hours ago.

In closing, what if Amazon is seriously considering accepting payments in Bitcoin? Leave us your opinion in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Publio Siro: “To cause a disaster, any rumor will do.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related