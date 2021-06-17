Cryptocurrency : Amazon days away from using federated Ripple Sidechains (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) CTO David “Joel Katz” Schwartz said in an interview that Amazon could definitely use Ripple’s Federated Sidechains (XRP) for its Blockchain service.

Specifically, David Schwartz expressed himself in an interview on the popular YouTube channel “Thinking Crypto.” Indicating, that the e-commerce giant certainly has the necessary infrastructure for this to happen.

Amazon could use Ripple’s Federated Sidechains (XRP)

In this regard, Ripple CTO David Schwartz said: “Amazon could definitely use them. They certainly have the infrastructure to make this happen.

In addition, he added: “What we have to do is create software that is clean and organized enough. So I think it could be very competitive.

Similarly, David Schwartz indicated that he would like to get to the point where it is “very, very easy” to build on the platform.

The Federated Sidechains

To recall, at the beginning of the month, David Schwartz proposed adding the federated Sidechains to implement the smart contracts, without affecting the security of the XRP Ledger. Also, he predicted that decentralized finance will be its biggest use case.

“For the past several years, the XRP community has been committed to promoting the innovation and advancement of the XRP Ledger. To dramatically increase its decentralization, performance, and feature set.

“Today, we propose a strategy that enables the best of both worlds: Federated Sidechains for XRP Ledger. This will allow developers to implement new features.

For example, imagine the potential to branch out into new functionality by narrowing down XRPL features to a specific subset for a particular use case. Or even creating a private parallel network for an authorized Blockchain. Federated Sidechains could very well make this a reality.

“We invite developers and community contributors to comment. Let’s build together a roadmap for new and innovative use cases. ‘

As a fun fact, David Schwartz pointed out that it is up to the community to decide whether XRP Ledger needs the new feature. Since it is not a Ripple thing.

We don’t have a secret agenda. This is not going to be successful if it’s just a Ripple thing. “

What is a Sidechain?

By the way, the Sidechain or lateral chain, is an alternative Blockchain. Whose main function is to improve communication for the benefits of an existing Blockchain.

The Sidechains have as a primary objective to expand the specifications and characteristics of the original Blockchain.

Likewise, the importance of Sidechains is in the ability to enhance the Blockchain to which it joins to boost its operation.

I close with this quote from Brad Garlinghouse: “We are the party most interested in the success of XRP.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related