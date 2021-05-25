Cryptocurrency : Altcoins that make the biggest moves on the market today: XLM, MATIC and HNT

Compartir

The global cryptocurrency market is gradually recovering after a continuous downtrend for almost a week. The main price correction was marked by the crypto market capitalization falling to $ 1.45 trillion, from its peak of more than $ 2.4 trillion a few weeks ago. While Bitcoin (BTC) was hit the hardest with its market capitalization falling by nearly half, other altcoins also fell into freefall.

However, Monday seems to be announcing a profitable week ahead, with most cryptocurrencies parring their losses. Here’s a brief look at the three altcoins that are making the biggest moves in the market today.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar is an open source blockchain network that enables easy movement of money at the peer-2-peer level. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the XLM, showed a massive revival on Monday after falling from a 7-day high of $ 0.7 to a low of $ 0.3035. The current coin price of $ 0.4308 represents a growth of 15.48% which is perhaps a sign of a good time for the digital currency. Stellar is 53.82% below its all-time high (ATH) of $ 0.9381 set three years ago at the time of writing.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is an easy-to-use platform for Ethereum infrastructure development and scaling. Its native token, MATIC, an ERC-20 token witnessed a brief period leading up to becoming one of the most valuable digital currencies by market capitalization. The token increased 40.08% on Monday at $ 1.46. At this current growth rate, MATIC will soon retest its $ 2.68 ATH, which was established about a week ago, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Helium (HNT)

Helium and its native cryptocurrency, the HNT, is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. At a current price of $ 14.70 and a group of 34.03% in the last 24 hours, the coin is leading a new market revival, having fallen to an intraday low of $ 8.42. HNT is down 31.34% from its $ 21.17 ATH price set about two months ago. This ATH represents a new price discovery target should the current increase hold.

Hope for a steady market recovery

The global cryptocurrency industry is experiencing a phase where it needs to redefine the centralization of mining-related power in China and the influence wielded by market drivers like Elon Musk. A more consistent and consistent market recovery will begin when the market decouples from these forces. However, in the short term, the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies will help the recovery of Bitcoin and the treasure trove of altcoins out there.

Image Source: Shutterstock