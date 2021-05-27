Cryptocurrency : Altcoins soar as Bitcoin and Ethereum price stagnate near key levels

Compartir

On May 26, the bullish momentum that had propelled Bitcoin and altcoins into a relief rally was somewhat dovish as traders are unsure of what may happen next.

After an attempt by the Bitcoin bulls in the morning to push the price (BTC) above $ 40,000 was met with stiff resistance, the digital asset lost momentum and fell back to the $ 38,000 support level.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Despite the continued struggle, some positive signs such as a decline in BTC exchange deposits and an uptrend in the directions that accumulate Bitcoin suggest that the bears have stopped selling and that the worst of the recession may be over.

Earlier in the day, Ether (ETH) also rallied near the $ 3,000 level, but the pullback in BTC price caused the upper altcoin to drop below $ 2,800.

Polygon leads the charge for altcoin

While most cryptocurrencies are well below recently set highs, Polygon (MATIC) price bucked the trend by seeking a clear V-shaped recovery. The altcoin was higher today when the project announced the launch. of its SDK stack that will allow developers to easily implement their own Ethereum-connected blockchains.

MATIC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Since May 25, the price of MATIC has risen 50% from a low of $ 1.51 to an intraday high of $ 2.44 on May 26.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, market conditions for MATIC have been favorable for some time.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ score (green) vs. price MATIC. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ score for MATIC has been in the green zone for most of the past week and hit a high of 94 multiple times on May 25, about seven hours before the price. will increase by 50% over the next week. day.

Other notable altcoin performances include an 89% gain for SKALE Network (SKL) and a 67% rally for Enjin Coin (ENJ). Origin Protocol also gained 53%.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 1.7 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 42.5%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.