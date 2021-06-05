Cryptocurrency : ALPHA remains under pressure and the risk of further falls is probably not over.

The cryptocurrency market is losing its value this Friday, the price of Bitcoin fell below $ 36,000 and the risk of further falls is not over yet. ALPHA is also under pressure; In less than several hours, the price of this cryptocurrency fell from 0.92 to 0.78 dollars, and the current price is around 0.82 dollars.

Fundamental analysis: ALPHA is in correlation with the price of Bitcoin

Alpha Finance is a decentralized protocol that supports various products and has its native currency under the symbol ALPHA. Users can buy ALPHA tokens from an exchange like Uniswap and Binance, but they can deposit assets on the Alpha Finance website and earn ALPHA tokens in exchange for gambling.

The popularity of this project is increasing around the world, while more and more exchanges offer this cryptocurrency. Despite this, ALPHA has tumbled from recent highs above $ 2.5 recorded in the second week of May, and the risk of further declines is probably not over.

There is a lot of negative news for the crypto market recently, and the concern among traders is that it may take a long time for prices to see a recovery as the bull cycle may be over. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has raised concerns about cryptocurrencies this week, but confirmed that there are no restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions.

There are also some rumors that the Reserve Bank of India could launch a central bank digital currency; Still, the details have yet to be revealed. Before this, the Chinese government issued a statement pledging to introduce stricter crypto regulations, while the Chinese vice premier said he would curb the mining business in the country.

This Friday, Elon Musk tweeted and shared a heartbroken emoji in a post about Bitcoin, sparking panic in the market.

“Musk has been a major promoter of cryptocurrencies, but has become critical of Bitcoin since suspending Tesla’s plans to accept it as car payments, due to concerns about its energy use,” Reuters said.

The cryptocurrency market is still rebounding from a slump last month and it is probably not the best time to invest in ALPHA. The price of ALPHA is correlated with the price of Bitcoin, and investors in this cryptocurrency should also have Bitcoin on their ‘watch list’.

Technical analysis: The risk of further falls is probably not over

Data source: tradingview.com

ALPHA is currently trading around the $ 0.82 level, but it would be a strong sell signal if the price falls below the $ 0.70 support. The next target price could be around $ 0.60 or even $ 0.50; Still, if the price rises above $ 1, we have the open road at $ 1.20.

The cryptocurrency market is losing value this Friday and the price of ALPHA is also under pressure. The risk of further declines is probably not over, and if the price falls below the $ 0.70 support, we have the way open to $ 0.60 or even $ 0.50.

