Cryptocurrency : Almost there – Polkadot assures users of Parachain launch

Polkadot (DOT / USD) has announced that its sister chain, the Kusama network, is close to launching parachains on its network. The project launched its Rococo testnet in August and has been in development ever since. But the Polkadot and Kusama teams say they’ve given the project’s proper launch a chance.

Kusama and Polkadot creator Gavin Wood stated in a blog post that Polkadot was entering its fourth and final stage. According to him, the stage involves the deployment of parachains to the Kusama network.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Wood also stated that the Polkadot version 0.9 update has been released by the network’s development arms, Parity Technologies.

Project reliability testing is ongoing

The team behind the Polkadot network said that in the next two months they will be testing the performance, refactoring and reliability of Kusama, which will be the next phase they want to improve on the Polkadot platform.

Kusama was launched as a network that prepares development and deployments on the Polkadot network.

As a ‘raw version of Polkadot, it serves as a testing ground, allowing developers to test governance and build and implement parachains.

The relationship between these two networks can be compared to the shared relationships between the Bitcoin and Litecoin networks. Similar to Litecoin, most improvement proposals are generally triggered on Kusama before they are finally implemented on Polkadot in real time.

Shell parachain deployment

According to the announcement, the Polkadot developers are looking to implement a shell parachain in the next step for Kusama. While it lacks the stamping function, it can still produce blocks, according to Wood.

The shell will be beneficial for upgrade purposes, although this will depend on the instructions for the relay chain.

With this update, it will be possible to enable the transfer of KSM or DOT government tokens. The network will also be able to store fungible and non-fungible tokens.