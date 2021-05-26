Cryptocurrency : All crypto assets now correlate over 60% to Bitcoin

Compartir

After falling from the all-time high (ATH) of $ 64.8k recorded in mid-April, Bitcoin (BTC) is up 4.8% in the last 24 hours to trade at $ 38,210 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

The correlation between Bitcoin and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) is above 60%, as Mira Christianto acknowledges. The Messari Crypto researcher explained:

“The correlation with Bitcoin also increased dramatically during the week. All assets are now over 60% correlated with some reaching highs of 80%. “

Thus, it shows that Altcoins’ dependence on BTC has skyrocketed. For example, the latest correction in the crypto space caused ETH to lose nearly half of its market capitalization after hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $ 500 billion recently.

Additionally, crypto data provider Documenting Ethereum revealed that Google search volume for BTC and ETH peaked this year.

Bitcoin miners are in accumulation mode

Market analyst Lark Davis stated that Bitcoin miners continue to accumulate more BTC as they are not convinced that the current market is bearish. He scored :

“For the most part, Bitcoin miners are in accumulation mode, which means they are waiting for the next major market pump before unloading the supply. Which means that miners don’t think this is a bear market. “

Davis also noted that the recent sell-off was triggered by new capital, with the largest movements coming from investors who bought BTC in the last 3 months, followed by those bought during the previous 6 months.

In other news, a recent analysis by CryptoHamster revealed that Bitcoin should stay above the $ 34k area for the current correction to end any time soon. If this happens, bullish divergences will be created, signaling the end of the current downtrend.

Image Source: Shutterstock