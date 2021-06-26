Cryptocurrency : Alien Worlds Trillium Token, loses almost all its value Where is it headed?

The low determination of the bulls and the bearish lashes in the crypto market, are causing serious problems for small participants of the ecosystem. Trillium (TLM), the Alien Worlds metaverse token is included among those that have been quite affected, losing more than 90% in a matter of 2 months.

At the time of this TLM, it is trading at $ 0.07617, losing 13.47% in the last 24 hours. Thanks to a market capitalization of $ 763,728,890, it ranks 322nd in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Alien Worlds is a metaverse-themed game. It works on the Wax blockchain, and has a decentralized economy in which NFT cards are used to mine TLMs and items, perform missions, and participate in the governance of the game.

How is Alien Worlds’ health currently?

The Alien Worlds metaverse is barely 6 months old, and in that amount of time, its growth has been quite remarkable.

The number of miners in the game has been growing steadily, recently reaching 2.2 million. Despite the falling price of Trillium, this figure continues to grow towards new highs, which speaks to us of a very healthy adoption, which could defend the price of the token while it falls.

The metric of active members has been falling in line with the correction of the crypto market; However, the fall has a much lower force than that presented by the token, which should be considered a good sign, since users have not left the game even when the economy of the game is deteriorating.

Alien Worlds statistics. Source: Wax.stats.

Trillium token technical analysis

Reviewing the TLM vs USDT daily chart, we noticed an obvious short-term downtrend, due to continued lower and lower highs and lows.

During the last few days the price made a small retreat. Today the price seems to be starting a new momentum, which could take the price to $ 0.053 as the first target.

To think of a wider pullback, resistance at $ 0.086 must be broken.

A short-term trend reversal will occur if resistance at $ 0.121 breaks.

Trillium token price analysis. Source: TradingView.

TLM weekly chart

Even the medium-term trend is bearish for TLM. The Trillium token must break through the resistance at $ 0.189 to indicate a reversal of this trend, which would open the way for gains to $ 0.75.

Due to how widespread the drop is and the good fundamentals this coin possesses, a trend reversal is likely to occur soon.

However, there are still no signs that this is going to happen too soon. It seems that first we will see greater losses in the short term.

TLM vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

