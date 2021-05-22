Cryptocurrency : Algomint, Algorand’s Minter of Digital Assets, set for Q3 2021

Compartir

In a press release this week, the Algorand team announced that Algomint, the “golden bridge to the Algorand DeFi ecosystem,” will hit the market in the third quarter of 2021. The platform will bring liquidity and unlock greater DeFi potential in the Algorand network.

The Algomint platform will allow users to invest, trade, send and receive, borrow and lend, bet and earn returns with 46,000 transactions per second and a fee of $ 0.001 per transaction.

Algomint will allow users to trade bitcoins on the Algorand DeFi Marketplace by having them mint goBTC on the platform, while locking the original bitcoin at a 1: 1 ratio in a third-party safe custody vault. Users will burn goBTC in the same proportion when they go to withdraw bitcoins from the network. Algomint will use this same functionality for other crypto assets, such as ETH and USDT. With a product launch in Q3, the platform will initially offer goBTC and goETH as the first core assets to serve the ecosystem. Algomint will also seek to engage with users through a governance token, goMNT, which is also expected to launch in the third quarter of 2021. In the following quarter, the team anticipates the launch of goUSD while introducing programmable liquidity through the Decentralized Exchange Balancer from the team.

The team

The Algomint team is led by Meld Gold founders Michael Cotton and AJ Milne. Meld Gold leverages the Algorand protocol to add efficiency and accessibility to the gold supply chain.

The Algorand team sees the clear potential around the DeFi explosion and the applicable use case with the Algorand protocol. The press release cites DeFi’s annual growth at a rate of 7,500%, despite Ethereum’s challenges around speed and transaction costs. The statement also notes that only 1% of Wall Street’s capital inflow this year is being applied to the DeFi network, alluding to substantial potential in the market.

$ ALGO seeks to continue efforts in the DeFi landscape. | Source: ALGO-USD on TradingView.com

What is said

In the press release, Algorand COO Sean Ford stated that Algomint “will provide a necessary bridge for digital assets to enter the growing Algorand ecosystem” and that he is excited about the corresponding opportunities for users to engage. get involved in the platform. “Tools like Algomint serve as building blocks for the incredible expansion of DeFi into Algorand that we are currently seeing,” he added.

And the partners echoed that sentiment. Apollo Capital CFA and Chief Investment Officer Henrik Andersson added to the statement that Algomint would be “essentially opening up the Algorand network to the rapid growth we are seeing elsewhere in the DeFi markets.” Andersson saw the value proposition as especially valuable, emphasizing that “having the ability to take advantage of 4-second transaction speeds and costs of less than $ 0.001” would provide the market with “a very different proposition.”

Featured Image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com