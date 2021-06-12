Cryptocurrency : Alexis Ohanian says that many of his properties are in Ethereum

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, said on CNBC’s Squawk Box that most of his personal wealth is invested in Ethereum.

Specifically, he spoke about ETH, when he spoke with Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC: “At least for the next year or two, I think he has a lot to prove. Or at least, it has the potential to show something, because there are so many interesting things.

Furthermore, he added: “NFT is just the beginning of the construction of the Ethereum Blockchain. Frankly speaking, most of my assets are there.

As a fun fact, Alexis Ohanian obviously did not reveal how much ETH he has.

Importantly, after leaving the social news network Reddit in 2018, Ohanian moved to Initialized Capital. And he left last year. Around the same time, when protests over George Floyd’s murder shook the nation, he left the Reddit board and asked to be replaced by a Black board member. Michael Seibel, replaced him.

Alexis Ohanian, backs Ethereum

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian endorsed Ethereum on CNBC’s Squawk Box segment. Stating that a large part of its properties are in Ethereum and that it favors the Blockchain due to its wide variety of applications.

“I think there are many interesting things that are emerging. Ethereum has more to show.

For example, one of them is non-fungible tokens: “NFTs are just the beginning of what is being built on Ethereum.”

However, although Alexis Ohanian has invested heavily in Ethereum, he is open to innovation. And he believes that the United States should take steps to develop similar innovations in Blockchain.

Your round of financing

In fact, this is not the first time that Alexis Ohanian has addressed cryptocurrencies. Last year, it registered a name with the Ethereum Name Service.

Also, in 2019 Ohanian’s venture capital firm, Initialized Capital, invested in SkyWeaver. An Ethereum-based competitor to popular trading card games.

To recall, in May 2018, he predicted that ETH would reach a price of $ 1,500. In reality, prices only went up to $ 800 before the end of that year. Soon after, between 2020 and 2021, it managed to bounce back to its current $ 2,450, fulfilling its prediction.

Recently, Seven Seven Six, his new venture capital firm, closed a funding round after raising $ 150 million. A feat that brought him to the center of media attention, eager for his vision on the business world and the future of cryptocurrencies.

In closing, he said: “I hope that, as a country, we are moving towards the best part, so that we can be better. Because other countries are definitely moving in a very big direction.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Mary Pickford: «The past cannot be changed. The future is still in your power.

